Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev continue to trade barbs following controversial result at UFC 294

UFC light heavyweights Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev continue to trade words.

Over the weekend, the two contenders met on the UFC 294 main card. The fight was an important one, as both men looked to get into title contention. For his part, Johnny Walker entered the bout riding a three-fight winning streak, while Magomed Ankalaev hadn’t been seen since a December draw with Jan Blachowicz.

Sadly for both men, there was no finality in their bout at UFC 294. Just minutes into the contest, Magomed Ankalaev landed an illegal knee. While not a hard blow, an inexperienced referee, and a lack of Brazilian translation saw the fight waved off for Johnny Walker. Post-fight, both light-heavyweights were frustrated and tried to break through officials to keep fighting.

Since then, Johnny Walker has taken aim at Magomed Ankalaev for breaking the rules. On X earlier this week, the Brazilian slammed the referee for not disqualifying the Russian for the blow. Now on social media, the former title challenger has fired a shot of his own. On Instagram, he took aim at his former opponent, calling him a clown.

“I was ready for a fight with a warrior, but he turned out to be a clown,” – Ankalaev wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram earlier today.

As of now, a rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker is yet to be booked. Still, it’s clear that the feud between these two light-heavyweight contenders is far from over.

What do you make of this light-heavyweight news following UFC 294? Do you want to see Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2?