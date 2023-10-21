UFC 294 Results: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker ends in a no-contest (Video)

By Chris Taylor - October 21, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 294 results, including the light heavyweight bout between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker.

Johnny Walker, Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 294

Walker (21-7 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a lopsided decision victory over former title challenger Anthony Smith. Prior to that, the Brazilian standout had earned back-to-back stoppage wins over Ion Cutelaba and Paul Craig respectively.

Meanwhile, Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA) will be competing for the first time since fighting Jan Blachowicz to a draw in a bout for the promotion‘s then vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 282. Prior to that, the 31-year-old was on a nine-fight winning streak, which included stoppage wins over Anthony Smith and Ion Cutelaba.

Round one of this light heavyweight contest begins and Magomed Ankalaev comes forward early but eats a low kick. Johnny Walker with a right hand and then a nice kick to the body. He lands another nice inside low kick. Ankalaev returns fire with one of his own. One minute in. Both men fire low kicks. Ankalaev lands another. A follows that up with a good punch down the middle. Walker paws with his jab. He goes to the body with a kick. Magomed with a big body shot. Walker appears to be hurt but then fires off a flying knee. Ankalaev shoots in and gets a takedown. He looks to move to the back, but Walker maintains position. Magomed throws a knee, and it appears to glance the head of Johnny Walker. The referee steps in and calls foul. We have a brief break so that Walker can recover. The doctor comes into the Octagon and waves the fight off. Walker is not at all happy. But because of the ruling this one is all over.

Official UFC 294 Results: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker ends in a no-contest

Who would you like to see a rematch between Walker and Ankalaev following this afternoon’s result in Abu Dhabi?

