Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker set for UFC 294

It looks like Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker is now set for UFC 294.

UFC 294 will take place on Saturday, October 21st at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

According to ‘Vestnik MMA’ the number 2 ranked Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA) will get in the Octagon to battle number 6 ranked Johnny Walker (21-7 MMA) in a light heavyweight bout this coming October.

Johnny Walker, 31, is sporting 3 wins in a row, defeating Anthony Smith (36-18 MMA), Paul Craig (17-6 MMA) and Ion Cutelaba (17-9 MMA) in his last bouts in the cage.

Ankalaev, also 31, has 9 victories in a row, his latest match-up against Jan Blachowicz (29-10 MMA) ended in a split decision draw.

UFC 294 will be headlined by current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) and former titleholder Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA).

Makhachev, 31, last fought in February of this year, at UFC 284, defeating Alexander Volkanovski (26-2 MMA) by unanimous decision. The Russian fighter has not had a loss in the Octagon since 2015 where he was defeated by Adriano Martins (28-12 MMA) by knockout.

Oliveira, 33, is looking to make it 2 in a row after his TKO defeat of Beneil Dariush (22-5 MMA) this past June at UFC 289.

Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) and Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) are also set to collide at UFC 294.

The undefeated Chimaev, 29, last fought and defeated Kevin Holland (25-9 MMA) by submission at UFC 279 in September of last year.

Costa, 32, is hot off a unanimous decision victory over Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA) in August of last year at UFC 278.

It’s looking like another stacked deck for UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

Will you be watching Johnny Walker take on Magomed Ankalaev? Who will you be putting your money on?

