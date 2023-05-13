Pros react after Johnny Walker defeats Anthony Smith at UFC on ABC 4

Today’s UFC on ABC 4 event was co-headlined by a light heavyweight matchup between Antony Smith and Johnny Walker.

Smith (36-18 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Magomed Ankalaev in most previous Octagon appearance last July. Prior to that setback, ‘Lionheart’ was riding a three-fight win streak which included stoppage victories over Devin Clark, Jimmy Crute and Ryan Spann.

Meanwhile, Johnny Walker (21-7 MMA) entered the Octagon sporting a two-fight win streak, this after scoring stoppage victories over Ion Cutelaba and Paul Craig in his most previous efforts. The 31-year-old Brazilian had gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall ahead of tonight’s co-main event.

Tonight’s UFC on ABC 4 co-headliner went the full three rounds, but it was a pretty clear victory for the Brazilian standout. Johnny Walker was able to get the better of Anthony Smith on the feet, battering the legs and body of ‘Lionheart’ with a plethora of different kicks. After 15 minutes of action, Walker was awarded a much-deserved decision victory. Following the win, Johnny proceeded to callout current light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill.

Official UFC on ABC 4 Results: Johnny Walker def. Anthony Smith by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Smith vs. Walker’ below:

Looking forward to some hip thrusting on this walk out — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 13, 2023

Walker with the moves 🕺🏼 #UFCCharolette — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) May 13, 2023

Great job @lionheartasmith handing out those never forget memories to the fans. 👏🏼 #UFCCharolette — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 13, 2023

This is going to be a fun fight… who y’all got here? #WalkerSmith — Matt “The Steamrolla”Frevola (@SteamRollaa) May 13, 2023

Walker not rushing into anything early in this fight. #UFCCharolette — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 13, 2023

Veteran job by Smith recovering and getting a takedown. Not enough to steal back the round tho. 10-9 Walker #UFCCharolette — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 13, 2023

Smith has been slightly wobbled twice, but recovered well both times. Interesting to see if there is a strategy change Round two. #UFCCharolette — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 13, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Johnny Walker defeating Anthony Smith at UFC on ABC 4:

Walker fought controlled tonight. Smith’s mobility just seem hindered all fight. #UFCCharolette — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 13, 2023

