search

Pros react after Johnny Walker defeats Anthony Smith at UFC on ABC 4

By Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

Today’s UFC on ABC 4 event was co-headlined by a light heavyweight matchup between Antony Smith and Johnny Walker.

Johnny Walker, UFC 279, UFC

Smith (36-18 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Magomed Ankalaev in most previous Octagon appearance last July. Prior to that setback, ‘Lionheart’ was riding a three-fight win streak which included stoppage victories over Devin Clark, Jimmy Crute and Ryan Spann.

Meanwhile, Johnny Walker (21-7 MMA) entered the Octagon sporting a two-fight win streak, this after scoring stoppage victories over Ion Cutelaba and Paul Craig in his most previous efforts. The 31-year-old Brazilian had gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall ahead of tonight’s co-main event.

Tonight’s UFC on ABC 4 co-headliner went the full three rounds, but it was a pretty clear victory for the Brazilian standout. Johnny Walker was able to get the better of Anthony Smith on the feet, battering the legs and body of ‘Lionheart’ with a plethora of different kicks. After 15 minutes of action, Walker was awarded a much-deserved decision victory. Following the win, Johnny proceeded to callout current light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill.

Official UFC on ABC 4 Results: Johnny Walker def. Anthony Smith by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Smith vs. Walker’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Johnny Walker defeating Anthony Smith at UFC on ABC 4:

Who would you like to see Johnny Walker fight next following his victory over Anthony Smith this evening in Charlotte? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Anthony Smith Johnny Walker UFC

Related

Matt Brown, coronavirus

UFC on ABC 4 Bonus Report: Matt Brown one of four 'POTN' winners

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023
Jailton Almeida, UFC, UFC on ABC 4
Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Pros react after Jailton Almeida subs Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC on ABC 4

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

Today’s UFC on ABC 4 event was headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Jairzinho Rozenstruik taking on Jailton Almeida. Rozenstruik (13-5 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a 23-second knockout […]

Jailton Almeida, UFC on ABC 4, UFC, Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Jairzinho Rozenstruik

UFC on ABC 4 Results: Jailton Almeida stops Jairzinho Rozenstruik in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC on ABC 4 results, including the heavyweight main event between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida. Rozenstruik (13-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the first […]

Johnny Walker, Anthony Smith, UFC on ABC 4, UFC
Johnny Walker

UFC on ABC 4 Results: Johnny Walker defeats Anthony Smith (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC on ABC 4 results, including the co-main event between Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker. Smith (36-17 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after […]

Ian Garry, Daniel Rodriguez, UFC on ABC 4, UFC
Ian Garry

Pros react after Ian Garry TKO's Daniel Rodriguez at UFC on ABC 4

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

A welterweight bout between Ian Garry and Daniel Rodriguez took place on today’s UFC on ABC 4 main card from Charlotte, North Carolina. Garry (12-0 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since […]

Ian Garry

UFC on ABC 4 Results: Ian Garry stops Daniel Rodriguez in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023
Matt Brown
Matt Brown

Pros react after Matt Brown KO's Court McGee at UFC on ABC 4

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

A welterweight bout between veterans Matt Brown and Court McGee served as today’s UFC on ABC 4 featured prelim. Brown (24-19 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision […]

Matt Brown
Matt Brown

UFC on ABC 4 Results: Matt Brown KO's Court McGee (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC on ABC 4 results, including the featured prelim between Matt Brown and Court McGee. Brown (23-19 MMA) enters the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering […]

Jairzinho Rozenstruik
UFC

UFC on ABC 4: 'Rozenstruik vs. Almeida' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

The Octagon returns to North Carolina for today’s UFC on ABC 4 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Jairzinho Rozenstruik taking on Jailton Almeida. Rozenstruik (13-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the […]

Bryan Battle
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Bryan Battle says having hometown fight in the UFC is a "dream come true," believes he's a "step ahead" of Gabe Green

Cole Shelton - May 12, 2023

Bryan Battle is getting a homecoming of sorts. Battle is set for his fifth UFC fight after winning TUF 29 at middleweight and will be taking on Gabe Green at UFC Charlotte. Although the fight […]