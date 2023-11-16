Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2 slated for UFC Fight Night on January 13th

By Josh Evanoff - November 16, 2023

UFC light heavyweights Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker will get to settle business next year.

Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker

The two men are fresh off their first bout earlier this year at UFC 294 in October. There, the two headed in hoping to potentially score a future title shot. For his part, Johnny Walker entered the matchup riding a three-fight winning streak. Meanwhile, Magomed Ankalaev hadn’t been seen since a draw against Jan Blachowicz last December.

Ultimately, the two light heavyweights didn’t get to showcase much at UFC 294 last month. Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker’s clash ended before it could even get started. Minutes into the contest, the Russian landed an illegal knee to cause a brief halt in the action.

Despite Johnny Walker not seemingly being hurt by the strike, the bout was called off anyway. Due to an inexperienced referee and a language barrier, the fight was called off and ruled a no-contest. However, Magomed Ankalaev and the Brazilian were very upset about the stoppage.

Luckily, fans won’t have to wait around long to see Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2. Earlier this week, the Brazilian’s coach John Kavanagh stated that the two would likely fight in January. Now, the UFC has announced their rematch as official for January 13th.

RELATED: JORDAN LEAVITT REVEALS THAT WIFE’S PREGNANCY COULD FORCE HIM TO PULL OUT OF UFC VEGAS 82: “I’M SORRY, I’M NOT GOING”

Johnny Walker, Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 294

As of now, it’s not known where this UFC Fight Night event will take place early next year. Furthermore, it’s not known if the bout will headline the card. However, a potential rematch between Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev could provide the division’s next title challenger.

In the month since their last bout, the two light heavyweights have traded a lot of words. Luckily, they won’t have to wait long to face off once again.

What do you make of this fight news? Who do you got in this rematch? Magomed Ankalev or Johnny Walker?

Previous Post

Topics:

Johnny Walker Magomed Ankalaev UFC

Related

Chael Sonnen getting a tattoo

WATCH | Anderson Silva watches Chael Sonnen get portrait tattoo after losing bet

Josh Evanoff - November 16, 2023
Jordan Leavitt
UFC

Jordan Leavitt reveals that wife's pregnancy could force him to pull out of UFC Vegas 82: "I'm sorry, I'm not going"

Josh Evanoff - November 16, 2023

UFC lightweight Jordan Leavitt might not be fighting Chase Hooper after all.

Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill sounds off on “disrespectful” fans questioning his confidence about Alex Pereira fight

Susan Cox - November 16, 2023

Jamahal Hill is sounding off on the ‘disrespectful’ fans questioning his confidence about Alex Pereira fight.

Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus Du Plessis eager to "take out the boogeyman" Khamzat Chimaev if he beats Sean Strickland at UFC 297

Cole Shelton - November 16, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis believes Khamzat Chimaev will be his first title defense should he beat Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

Brendan Allen and Paul Craig
Paul Craig

Pro fighters make their picks for Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig

Cole Shelton - November 16, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 82, a middleweight bout goes down as Brendan Allen takes on Paul Craig. Heading into the fight, Allen is a sizeable -440 favorite while the former light heavyweight is a +310 underdog on FanDuel.

Henry Cejudo, Tom Aspinall, UFC 295

Henry Cejudo confused by Tom Aspinall’s “emotional” behavior at UFC 295: “Save those tears for when you actually win the real belt”

Susan Cox - November 16, 2023
UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland discusses his upcoming UFC 297 opponent Dricus Du Plessis: “I’m a million times better than him”

Susan Cox - November 16, 2023

Sean Strickland is discussing his upcoming UFC 297 opponent Dricus Du Plessis.

Brendan Allen, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Middleweight rankings
Khamzat Chimaev

Brendan Allen rips Khamzat Chimaev's “bullsh*t” placement in the UFC middleweight rankings

Susan Cox - November 16, 2023

Brendan Allen is ripping Khamzat Chimaev’s “bullsh*t” placement in the UFC middleweight rankings.

Jamahal Hill Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Jamahal Hill reveals he received a “message” from Israel Adesanya following Alex Pereira’s callout at UFC 295

Harry Kettle - November 16, 2023

Jamahal Hill has revealed that Israel Adesanya sent him a message regarding Alex Pereira on the night of UFC 295.

Julianna Pena posing
Mayra Bueno Silva

Mayra Bueno Silva responds to recent criticism from Julianna Pena: “I will kill you”

Harry Kettle - November 16, 2023

UFC title contender Mayra Bueno Silva has responded to recent criticism from divisional rival Julianna Pena.