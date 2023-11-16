Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2 slated for UFC Fight Night on January 13th

UFC light heavyweights Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker will get to settle business next year.

The two men are fresh off their first bout earlier this year at UFC 294 in October. There, the two headed in hoping to potentially score a future title shot. For his part, Johnny Walker entered the matchup riding a three-fight winning streak. Meanwhile, Magomed Ankalaev hadn’t been seen since a draw against Jan Blachowicz last December.

Ultimately, the two light heavyweights didn’t get to showcase much at UFC 294 last month. Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker’s clash ended before it could even get started. Minutes into the contest, the Russian landed an illegal knee to cause a brief halt in the action.

Despite Johnny Walker not seemingly being hurt by the strike, the bout was called off anyway. Due to an inexperienced referee and a language barrier, the fight was called off and ruled a no-contest. However, Magomed Ankalaev and the Brazilian were very upset about the stoppage.

Luckily, fans won’t have to wait around long to see Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2. Earlier this week, the Brazilian’s coach John Kavanagh stated that the two would likely fight in January. Now, the UFC has announced their rematch as official for January 13th.

RELATED: JORDAN LEAVITT REVEALS THAT WIFE’S PREGNANCY COULD FORCE HIM TO PULL OUT OF UFC VEGAS 82: “I’M SORRY, I’M NOT GOING”

As of now, it’s not known where this UFC Fight Night event will take place early next year. Furthermore, it’s not known if the bout will headline the card. However, a potential rematch between Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev could provide the division’s next title challenger.

In the month since their last bout, the two light heavyweights have traded a lot of words. Luckily, they won’t have to wait long to face off once again.

What do you make of this fight news? Who do you got in this rematch? Magomed Ankalev or Johnny Walker?