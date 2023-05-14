search

Johnny Walker on UFC on ABC 4 win over Anthony Smith: “I know I can do better”

By Fernando Quiles - May 14, 2023

Johnny Walker is happy to pick up his third win in a row, but he feels he can make improvements.

Johnny Walker

Walker collided with Anthony Smith in the co-main event of UFC on ABC 4. The light heavyweight battle was contested inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Walker had Smith hurting throughout the fight, but he couldn’t secure a finish. He did, however, earn a unanimous decision victory.

After the fight, UFC President Dana White told reporters that he wasn’t overly impressed by Walker’s performance. The UFC boss felt Johnny Walker could’ve made a statement in a co-headlining spot.

“He was put on the co-main event to kind of shine tonight,” White said. “He got a ‘W,’ so I guess that’s good.”

Johnny Walker Talks UFC on ABC 4 Performance

Walker also spoke to media members after the fight, and he said that while the win over Smith is the biggest of his pro MMA career, the best has yet to come.

“I know I can do better,” Walker said. “That’s why I come back to the gym this weekend and keep training and keep improving.”

Walker hasn’t lost a bout since early 2022. The loss was courtesy of the current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill. At the time, it was Walker’s second straight loss, so he has been able to turn the tide a bit. Whether or not he can keep the momentum going remains to be seen.

Going into his bout with Smith, Walker was the number-seven-ranked UFC light heavyweight. Smith was the number-five-ranked 205-pounder. It remains to be seen what the UFC will do with Walker next in terms of booking. With the win over Smith, one would think Walker would be primed for a top five opponent, but perhaps Dana White’s feelings on the performance could see the Brazilian bruiser take a step back.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Johnny Walker UFC

Related

Jailton Almeida, UFC, UFC on ABC 4

Jailton Almeida eyes UFC Heavyweight Championship fight in 2024: "Maybe go and shoot for the title we all dream of"

Fernando Quiles - May 14, 2023
Ian Garry, Conor McGregor, UFC 268
Ian Garry

Conor McGregor heaps praise on Ian Garry following his TKO win at UFC on ABC 4

Fernando Quiles - May 14, 2023

Conor McGregor is thrilled with Ian Garry after his performance at UFC on ABC 4. Garry was in action this past Saturday (May 13). He shared the Octagon with Daniel Rodriguez on the main card, […]

Anthony Smith
UFC

Anthony Smith issues classy statement following loss to Johnny Walker at UFC on ABC 4

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

Anthony Smith has issued a classy statement following his unanimous decision loss to Johnny Walker at UFC on ABC 4. Smith (36-18 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO […]

Matt Brown, coronavirus
UFC on ABC 4

UFC on ABC 4 Bonus Report: Matt Brown one of four 'POTN' winners

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

The Octagon returned to North Carolina for tonight’s UFC on ABC 4 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Jairzinho Rozenstruik taking on Jailton Almeida. The heavyweight headliner resulted in another quick victory for the […]

Jailton Almeida, UFC, UFC on ABC 4
Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Pros react after Jailton Almeida subs Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC on ABC 4

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

Today’s UFC on ABC 4 event was headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Jairzinho Rozenstruik taking on Jailton Almeida. Rozenstruik (13-5 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a 23-second knockout […]

Jailton Almeida, UFC on ABC 4, UFC, Jairzinho Rozenstruik

UFC on ABC 4 Results: Jailton Almeida stops Jairzinho Rozenstruik in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023
Johnny Walker, UFC 279, UFC
Johnny Walker

Pros react after Johnny Walker defeats Anthony Smith at UFC on ABC 4

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

Today’s UFC on ABC 4 event was co-headlined by a light heavyweight matchup between Antony Smith and Johnny Walker. Smith (36-18 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss […]

Johnny Walker, Anthony Smith, UFC on ABC 4, UFC
Johnny Walker

UFC on ABC 4 Results: Johnny Walker defeats Anthony Smith (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC on ABC 4 results, including the co-main event between Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker. Smith (36-17 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after […]

Ian Garry, Daniel Rodriguez, UFC on ABC 4, UFC
Ian Garry

Pros react after Ian Garry TKO's Daniel Rodriguez at UFC on ABC 4

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

A welterweight bout between Ian Garry and Daniel Rodriguez took place on today’s UFC on ABC 4 main card from Charlotte, North Carolina. Garry (12-0 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since […]

Ian Garry
Ian Garry

UFC on ABC 4 Results: Ian Garry stops Daniel Rodriguez in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC on ABC 4 results, including the welterweight bout between Ian Garry and Daniel Rodriguez. Garry (11-0 MMA) is coming off a thrilling TKO victory over Song […]