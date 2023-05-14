Johnny Walker on UFC on ABC 4 win over Anthony Smith: “I know I can do better”

Johnny Walker is happy to pick up his third win in a row, but he feels he can make improvements.

Walker collided with Anthony Smith in the co-main event of UFC on ABC 4. The light heavyweight battle was contested inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Walker had Smith hurting throughout the fight, but he couldn’t secure a finish. He did, however, earn a unanimous decision victory.

After the fight, UFC President Dana White told reporters that he wasn’t overly impressed by Walker’s performance. The UFC boss felt Johnny Walker could’ve made a statement in a co-headlining spot.

“He was put on the co-main event to kind of shine tonight,” White said. “He got a ‘W,’ so I guess that’s good.”

Johnny Walker Talks UFC on ABC 4 Performance

Walker also spoke to media members after the fight, and he said that while the win over Smith is the biggest of his pro MMA career, the best has yet to come.

“I know I can do better,” Walker said. “That’s why I come back to the gym this weekend and keep training and keep improving.”

Walker hasn’t lost a bout since early 2022. The loss was courtesy of the current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill. At the time, it was Walker’s second straight loss, so he has been able to turn the tide a bit. Whether or not he can keep the momentum going remains to be seen.

Going into his bout with Smith, Walker was the number-seven-ranked UFC light heavyweight. Smith was the number-five-ranked 205-pounder. It remains to be seen what the UFC will do with Walker next in terms of booking. With the win over Smith, one would think Walker would be primed for a top five opponent, but perhaps Dana White’s feelings on the performance could see the Brazilian bruiser take a step back.