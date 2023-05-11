search

Pro fighters make their picks for Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker

By Cole Shelton - May 11, 2023

In the co-main event of UFC Charlotte, a light heavyweight bout goes down as Anthony Smith takes on Johnny Walker. Heading into the scrap, the fight is lined as a pick’em as both Smith and Walker are listed at -113 on FanDuel.

Anthony Smith, Johnny Walker

Ahead of the fight at UFC Charlotte, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. Although the scrap is listed as a pick’em, the pros are nearly unanimous in thinking Smith gets the win by using his wrestling.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker:

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: I’ll say Anthony Smith, probably by decision.

Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: I think Anthony Smith gets it done. He’s technically more sound while Johnny Walker might be the most random person I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s either Smith by clear decision or Walker by some crazy KO.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: Johnny Walker’s style is crazy. But, I think Anthony Smith can get it done. Walker has been inconsistent and as long as Smith doesn’t get caught he should win.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Johnny Walker, but it could go either way.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I’m going with my guy Anthony Smith. The only way I see Walker winning is by some crazy, unorthodox finish. But, the basics he doesn’t do anything great. Anthony has a huge advantage in the grappling as well.

Journey Newson, UFC bantamweight: Anthony Smith. Unless Walker catches him I don’t see him winning.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: I think Anthony Smith gets it done.

Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: I got Smith in this one. Johnny Walker is a specimen, so when you fight him, you either need to put him with one shot or stick to a game plan. Smith is very smart and can stick to a game plan and I think he will fight this one smart and handle his business.

Gabe Green, UFC welterweight: I’m going with Anthony Smith, as I think if Walker doesn’t KO him in the first he isn’t going to win.

Natan Levy, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Smith by using his wrestling to control Walker.

***

Fighters picking Anthony Smith: Matt Frevola, Cody Stamann, Julian Erosa, Cody Brundage, Journey Newson, Steve Garcia, Bryan Battle, Gabe Green, Natan Levy

Fighters picking Johnny Walker: Christos Giagos

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Anthony Smith Exclusive MMA Interviews Johnny Walker UFC

