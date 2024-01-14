Pros react after Magomed Ankalaev KO’s Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 84

By Chris Taylor - January 13, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 84 event was headlined by a light heavyweight rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker.

Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA) and Walker (21-8 MMA) had originally collided back at October’s UFC 294 event in Abu Dhabi, where their fight ended in a no-contest after the Russian hit the Brazilian with an illegal knee.

Prior to that controversial ending, Magomed Ankalaev was coming off a split draw against Jan Blachowicz in a fight for the promotion’s then-vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 282.

Meanwhile, Johnny Walker had entered his first bout with Ankalaev sporting a three-fight winning streak, this after scoring victories over Anthony Smith, Paul Craig and Ion Cutelaba respectively.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 84 main event rematch proved to be a coming out party for Magomed Ankalaev. After a close opening round, the Russian standout was able to get the better of Johnny Walker early and often in round two. Ankalaev eventually sent Walker crashing to the canvas with a big combination and promptly finished the fight with a follow up right hand (see that here).

Official UFC Vegas 84 Results: Magomed Ankalaev def. Johnny Walker via KO (punches) at 2:52 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Ankalaev vs. Walker 2’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Magomed Ankalaev defeating Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 84:

Who would you like to see Magomed Ankalaev fight next following his KO victory over Johnny Walker this evening in Las Vegas?

