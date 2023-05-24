Johnny Walker still confused by Anthony Smith’s mid-fight comments: “I haven’t attacked anyone’s family”

UFC light-heavyweight contender Johnny Walker is still confused by Anthony Smith’s mid-fight comments.

The Brazilian is fresh off his return at UFC Charlotte earlier this month. There, Walker faced ‘Lionheart’, who entered the fight after a loss to Magomed Ankalaev last July. Heading into their co-main event showcase earlier this month, both men were hoping to earn a potential title shot.

In the end, the Brazilian dominated the former title challenger. Walker battered Smith throughout the contest, landing some massive shots on the veteran. At the conclusion of the three-round contest, the Brazilian got the nod by a lopsided unanimous decision. Although, Dana White later stated that he wasn’t impressed by Walker’s high-profile victory.

Ultimately, the most noteworthy moment in the contest came near the end. Furthermore, it wasn’t a strike either, as it was instead a mid-fight conversation between Walker and Smith. The latter stated, seemingly out of nowhere, considering the lack of bad blood in fight week, that the Brazilian was trying to attack his family.

Naturally, the confusing comments were quickly pointed back to the light-heavyweight’s 2020 home invasion incident. Smith’s home was broken into by former collegiate wrestler, Luke Haberman. The two fought in the UFC star’s home, with the wrestler reportedly taking every shot that the fighter gave him.

Considering Anthony Smith’s past with the incident, many fans quickly tied the two events together. Nonetheless, the light-heavyweight hasn’t discussed the situation at length, leading many to speculate. Furthermore, that also means that the Brazilian doesn’t know what he did wrong.

On Instagram, Johnny Walker released a video showing the mid-fight exchange, while shaking his head. The Brazilian added in the comment section that he’s still not sure what he did wrong to Smith.

“Until now I don’t understand, a week has passed, I haven’t attacked anyone’s family”

