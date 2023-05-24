search

Johnny Walker still confused by Anthony Smith’s mid-fight comments: “I haven’t attacked anyone’s family”

By Josh Evanoff - May 24, 2023

UFC light-heavyweight contender Johnny Walker is still confused by Anthony Smith’s mid-fight comments.

Johnny Walker, UFC 279, UFC

The Brazilian is fresh off his return at UFC Charlotte earlier this month. There, Walker faced ‘Lionheart’, who entered the fight after a loss to Magomed Ankalaev last July. Heading into their co-main event showcase earlier this month, both men were hoping to earn a potential title shot.

In the end, the Brazilian dominated the former title challenger. Walker battered Smith throughout the contest, landing some massive shots on the veteran. At the conclusion of the three-round contest, the Brazilian got the nod by a lopsided unanimous decision. Although, Dana White later stated that he wasn’t impressed by Walker’s high-profile victory.

RELATED: DANA WHITE WASN’T OVERLY IMPRESSED WITH JOHNNY WALKER’S DECISION WIN AGAINST ANTHONY SMITH AT UFC ON ABC 4: “DIDN’T REALLY WOW ANYBODY”

Ultimately, the most noteworthy moment in the contest came near the end. Furthermore, it wasn’t a strike either, as it was instead a mid-fight conversation between Walker and Smith. The latter stated, seemingly out of nowhere, considering the lack of bad blood in fight week, that the Brazilian was trying to attack his family.

Naturally, the confusing comments were quickly pointed back to the light-heavyweight’s 2020 home invasion incident. Smith’s home was broken into by former collegiate wrestler, Luke Haberman. The two fought in the UFC star’s home, with the wrestler reportedly taking every shot that the fighter gave him.

Considering Anthony Smith’s past with the incident, many fans quickly tied the two events together. Nonetheless, the light-heavyweight hasn’t discussed the situation at length, leading many to speculate. Furthermore, that also means that the Brazilian doesn’t know what he did wrong.

On Instagram, Johnny Walker released a video showing the mid-fight exchange, while shaking his head. The Brazilian added in the comment section that he’s still not sure what he did wrong to Smith.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Johnny Walker (@johnnywalker)

“Until now I don’t understand, a week has passed, I haven’t attacked anyone’s family”

What do you make of this news? Who do you want to see Johnny Walker fight next? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Anthony Smith Johnny Walker UFC

