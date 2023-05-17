Anthony Smith admits he has a “glaring hole” in his game following Johnny Walker loss

Anthony Smith addresses hole in his game

Speaking on the Believe You Me Podcast, Smith was conscious of his inability to defend leg-kicks before the fight with Walker and now feels it’s a “liability” rather than a minor issue.

“There is a glaring hole in my game,” Smith told Michael Bisping, who questioned what the hole was.

“It’s the leg kicks; It’s the leg kicks; it’s become a liability at this point. It’s not even a hole in my game anymore; it’s a liability. I’d love to see the numbers and see how many leg kicks I have absorbed in my UFC career. It’s got to be in the thousands, and at this point, checking them isn’t even good enough. I checked a good number of those kicks, and it got to the point where the checking didn’t even matter; it hurt worst to check it than to just lift it and take it.”

Smith disclosed he’d tried numerous things in camp to overcome the problem, like changing his stance, movement, block, and overall defence, but when he gets under the bright lights, his body doesn’t cooperate. Although Smith is potentially giving away a foot-print to beat him for his future opponents, he believes the blueprint is already out there, after names like Andrew Sanchez, Jon Jones, Volkan Ozdemir, Hector Lombard, and Alexander Rakic were all able to find success with the leg kicks.