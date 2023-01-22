Johnny Walker has lofty dreams involving UFC gold following UFC 283 victory

Johnny Walker is shooting for the stars following his UFC 283 win over Paul Craig.

Walker and Craig shared the Octagon in the main card opener for UFC 283 this past Saturday night. Craig was hoping to rebound following a unanimous decision loss to Volkan Oezdemir, but Walker wasn’t interested in that plan. Instead, Walker has been trying to get back to his winning ways and has now made it two victories in a row. He stopped Craig via first-round TKO.

Speaking to reporters during the UFC 283 post-fight press conference, Walker said that he looks towards former UFC “Champ-Champ” Daniel Cormier for inspiration to win UFC gold in two weight classes (h/t MMAJunkie).

“He’s champ-champ – two belts. Come on. That’s my dream, as well, and this guy did it,” Walker told reporters at the UFC 283 post-fight press conference. “I want to be on his level one day. I want to be a good wrestler, improve all of my skills, because I want to be there. I want to be ready to do what he did.

“I know it’s a huge thing to do. He’s a special fighter and a motivation not just for me, but everyone else. He’s a big, big motivation, and I want to do what he did.”

Johnny Walker also discussed the significance of the win over Craig, who finished newly minted UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev. Walker believes the win over Craig proves he’s gotten better and is evolving. He said that every bout he’s getting a better opponent.