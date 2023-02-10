Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker set to headline May Fight Night event

Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker will meet in the main event of a Fight Night card in May.

According to MMAFighting, Smith and Walker have agreed to headline a Fight Night card on May 13 at a location TBD. MMA Ideas was the first to report that the fight was in the works, and BJPENN.com has since confirmed that May 13 is the targeted date.

Anthony Smith (36-17) is coming off a TKO loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 in a fight he hurt his ankle. The loss snapped Smith’s three-fight winning streak as he beat Ryan Spann by first-round submission, a first-round TKO over Jimmy Crute, and a first-round submission over Devin Clark.

Smith is currently ranked fifth at light heavyweight and has a record of 11-7 in the UFC with notable wins over Alexander Gustafsson, Shogun Rua, Volkan Oezdemir, and Rashad Evans among others. He also competed for the UFC’s light heavyweight title against Jon Jones at UFC 235 where he lost a decision. This will be Smith’s ninth UFC main event.

Johnny Walker (20-7) extended his win streak to two last time out as he scored a first-round TKO over Paul Craig at UFC 283. Prior to that, he submitted Ion Cutelaba in the first round at UFC 279 after losing two straight as he dropped a KO to Johnny Walker and a decision loss to Thiago Santos.

Walker is ranked seventh in the UFC and this fight against Smith will be his third UFC main event, as he lost his first two to Santos and Hill. In the UFC, Walker is 6-4 and has notable wins over Spann, Khalil Rountree, and Misha Cirkunov among others.

With Smith vs. Walker set to headline the May 13 card, the event is as follows:

Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa

Who do you think will win, Anthony Smith or Johnny Walker?