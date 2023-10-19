UFC 294 | Pro fighters make their picks for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker:

Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: That is gonna be something else. I have to go with Ankalaev, I don’t know how Walker’s takedown defense will be.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Ankalaev. I just think he is better everywhere than Walker who has faltered when he has gotten to the top of the division.

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: Man, I think Ankalaev wins but I’m rooting for Johnny Walker. He is always exciting but this is just a tough stylistic matchup for Walker.

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: Ankalaev. I think that is an easy fight for Ankalaev, he can outstrike Walker or just outwrestle him for 15 minutes.

Chris Duncan, UFC lightweight: Magomed Ankalaev by TKO in the second or third round. Just outwrestles him and finds the ground and pound finish.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: That should be a very fun fight. But, I actually think Johnny Walker can pull off the upset. I think he can keep the fight standing and he has more power than Ankalaev and can catch him.

Miles Johns, UFC bantamweight: I got Ankalaev but I wouldn’t be surprised if Walker caught him.

Trevor Peek, UFC lightweight: I think I’ll go with Ankalaev, I think he will probably get a TKO win and make a statement.

Fighters picking Magomed Ankalaev: Bryan Battle, Adrian Yanez, Alex Morono, Grant Dawson, Chris Duncan, Miles Johns, Trevor Peek

Fighters picking Johnny Walker: Terrance McKinney

