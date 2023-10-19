UFC 294 | Pro fighters make their picks for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

By Cole Shelton - October 19, 2023

On the main card of UFC 294, a pivotal light heavyweight bout goes down as Magomed Ankalaev takes on Johnny Walker. Heading into the fight, Ankalaev is a sizeable -390 favorite while the Brazilian is a +280 underdog on FanDuel.

Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker UFC 294

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros agree with the odds as they expect Ankalaev to cruise to a decision win here and likely cement himself as the next title contender.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker:

Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: That is gonna be something else. I have to go with Ankalaev, I don’t know how Walker’s takedown defense will be.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Ankalaev. I just think he is better everywhere than Walker who has faltered when he has gotten to the top of the division.

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: Man, I think Ankalaev wins but I’m rooting for Johnny Walker. He is always exciting but this is just a tough stylistic matchup for Walker.

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: Ankalaev. I think that is an easy fight for Ankalaev, he can outstrike Walker or just outwrestle him for 15 minutes.

Chris Duncan, UFC lightweight: Magomed Ankalaev by TKO in the second or third round. Just outwrestles him and finds the ground and pound finish.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: That should be a very fun fight. But, I actually think Johnny Walker can pull off the upset. I think he can keep the fight standing and he has more power than Ankalaev and can catch him.

Miles Johns, UFC bantamweight: I got Ankalaev but I wouldn’t be surprised if Walker caught him.

Trevor Peek, UFC lightweight: I think I’ll go with Ankalaev, I think he will probably get a TKO win and make a statement.

***

Fighters picking Magomed Ankalaev: Bryan Battle, Adrian Yanez, Alex Morono, Grant Dawson, Chris Duncan, Miles Johns, Trevor Peek

Fighters picking Johnny Walker: Terrance McKinney

ICYMI: Pro fighters also made their picks for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 and Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimev at UFC 294.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

