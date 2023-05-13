UFC on ABC 4 Results: Johnny Walker defeats Anthony Smith (Highlights)
We have you covered for all of today’s UFC on ABC 4 results, including the co-main event between Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker.
Smith (36-17 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Magomed Ankalaev in most recent Octagon appearance last July. Prior to that setback, ‘Lionheart’ was riding a three-fight win streak which included stoppage victories over Devin Clark, Jimmy Crute and Ryan Spann.
Meanwhile, Johnny Walker (20-7 MMA) currently boasts a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring stoppage victories over Ion Cutelaba and Paul Craig in his most recent efforts. The 31-year-old Brazilian has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall ahead of tonight’s matchup.
Round one of the UFC on ABC 4 co-headliner begins and both men throw and miss with early jab attempts. Johnny Walker with a nice low kick. Anthony Smith counters with a good right over the top. Another low kick from Walker. And another. Smith with a good straight right. Both men are showing a lot of respect for each other’s power. Johnny with a high kick, but it is blocked. He follows that up with a punch and ‘Lionheart’ appears to be rocked. He swings back with a right and connects on the Brazilian. Both men appear to be ok and continues to stand and trade shots. Walker with a jumping knee. He follows that up with two low kicks. Anthony Smith returns fire with a big right hand. Johnny Walker with a low kick, but it connects to the groin of the American. The referee steps in and we have a short break so Smith can recover. We restart Smith gets clipped while trying to close the distance. He dives on a takedown attempt and gets it. That was huge for the former light heavyweight title challenger. Smith passes to half guard and has one minute to work. He lands a short elbow and then another. Walker gets back up to his feet and lands a late takedown right as the horn sounds to end the opening round.
Round two of the UFC on ABC 4 co-main event begins and Johnny Walker lands a nice outside low kick. He connects with another. A big counter right partially connects for Smith. The Brazilian circles and then land two more low kicks. A good jab from ‘Lionheart’ on the counter. Walker leaps in with a right and then a low kick. Anthony Smith continues to counter well with his right hand. He lands another. The fighters trade low kicks. Walker lands a second. Smith with a low kick. Walker lands two more. A big right hand over the top from Smith. The Brazilian continues to go after him with low kicks. Smith with a nice left and then a good right. ‘Lionheart’ swings and misses with a high kick. Johnny Walker goes to the body and lands. He attempts a handstand kick but misses. The fighters trade punches to close out round two.
Smith: you were attacking my family😡🤬
Walker: WHAT!😳😨
— 🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 (@TheArtOfWar6) May 13, 2023
The third and final round of the UFC on ABC 4 c0-headliner begins and Anthony Smith looks to close the distance early. Johnny Walker keeps him at bay with a pair of low kicks and then one to the body. ‘Lionheart’ with a low kick and then a left hook that misses the mark. Walker with a heavy low kick. He leaps in with a knee and then just misses with a front kick. The referee steps in after an alleged eye poke from the Brazilian. We restart and Walker lands a nice 1-2. The fighters trade low kicks. Smith with a good right over the top. He goes to the body with a teap kick. Johnny replies with a low kick. Smith counters with a big right and sends Walker stumbling back. Halfway through the final round now. Walker with a good low kick. Anthony Smith looks for a takedown. He doesn’t get it and winds up on the ground himself. Big shots now from Walker. He eventually opts to let Smith back up and lands a high kick. One-minute remains. Smith with right hand. More big shots from the Brazilian. He lands a leaping knee. The horn sounds to end the fight.
Drop your best captions 👇#UFCCharlotte pic.twitter.com/Simjhjqqaf
— UFC (@ufc) May 13, 2023
Official UFC on ABC 4 Results: Johnny Walker def. Anthony Smith (29-28, 30-27 x2)
Who would you like to see Walker fight next following his victory over Smith this evening in Charlotte? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM