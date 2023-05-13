UFC on ABC 4 Results: Johnny Walker defeats Anthony Smith (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC on ABC 4 results, including the co-main event between Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker.

Smith (36-17 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Magomed Ankalaev in most recent Octagon appearance last July. Prior to that setback, ‘Lionheart’ was riding a three-fight win streak which included stoppage victories over Devin Clark, Jimmy Crute and Ryan Spann.

Meanwhile, Johnny Walker (20-7 MMA) currently boasts a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring stoppage victories over Ion Cutelaba and Paul Craig in his most recent efforts. The 31-year-old Brazilian has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall ahead of tonight’s matchup.

Round one of the UFC on ABC 4 co-headliner begins and both men throw and miss with early jab attempts. Johnny Walker with a nice low kick. Anthony Smith counters with a good right over the top. Another low kick from Walker. And another. Smith with a good straight right. Both men are showing a lot of respect for each other’s power. Johnny with a high kick, but it is blocked. He follows that up with a punch and ‘Lionheart’ appears to be rocked. He swings back with a right and connects on the Brazilian. Both men appear to be ok and continues to stand and trade shots. Walker with a jumping knee. He follows that up with two low kicks. Anthony Smith returns fire with a big right hand. Johnny Walker with a low kick, but it connects to the groin of the American. The referee steps in and we have a short break so Smith can recover. We restart Smith gets clipped while trying to close the distance. He dives on a takedown attempt and gets it. That was huge for the former light heavyweight title challenger. Smith passes to half guard and has one minute to work. He lands a short elbow and then another. Walker gets back up to his feet and lands a late takedown right as the horn sounds to end the opening round.

Round two of the UFC on ABC 4 co-main event begins and Johnny Walker lands a nice outside low kick. He connects with another. A big counter right partially connects for Smith. The Brazilian circles and then land two more low kicks. A good jab from ‘Lionheart’ on the counter. Walker leaps in with a right and then a low kick. Anthony Smith continues to counter well with his right hand. He lands another. The fighters trade low kicks. Walker lands a second. Smith with a low kick. Walker lands two more. A big right hand over the top from Smith. The Brazilian continues to go after him with low kicks. Smith with a nice left and then a good right. ‘Lionheart’ swings and misses with a high kick. Johnny Walker goes to the body and lands. He attempts a handstand kick but misses. The fighters trade punches to close out round two.

The third and final round of the UFC on ABC 4 c0-headliner begins and Anthony Smith looks to close the distance early. Johnny Walker keeps him at bay with a pair of low kicks and then one to the body. ‘Lionheart’ with a low kick and then a left hook that misses the mark. Walker with a heavy low kick. He leaps in with a knee and then just misses with a front kick. The referee steps in after an alleged eye poke from the Brazilian. We restart and Walker lands a nice 1-2. The fighters trade low kicks. Smith with a good right over the top. He goes to the body with a teap kick. Johnny replies with a low kick. Smith counters with a big right and sends Walker stumbling back. Halfway through the final round now. Walker with a good low kick. Anthony Smith looks for a takedown. He doesn’t get it and winds up on the ground himself. Big shots now from Walker. He eventually opts to let Smith back up and lands a high kick. One-minute remains. Smith with right hand. More big shots from the Brazilian. He lands a leaping knee. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC on ABC 4 Results: Johnny Walker def. Anthony Smith (29-28, 30-27 x2)

