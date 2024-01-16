What’s next for Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker after UFC Vegas 84?

Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev returned to the win column with a second-round knockout over Johnny Walker after back-to-back fights that had some controversy. Before the NC against Walker and the draw against Blachowicz, Ankalaev was on a nine-fight winning streak and was likely a win away from a title shot.

With Ankalaev getting the knockout win at UFC Vegas 84, the Dagestani native should be facing Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title next time out. He also called out Pereira after the win on Saturday night.

“Now, for Glover Teixeira, I have a message. Don’t waste your time trying to teach your student how to wrestle or grapple, he’s not going to need it. I’m going to come out there, I’m going to stand across from him, and I know that he’s been knocked out before as a middleweight so imagine what’s going to happen if I meet him in light heavyweight. Trust me, he’s not going to feel comfortable there,” Ankalaev said after the event.

Pereira does not have his first title defense booked, and Ankalaev didn’t take much damage so the two can fight in June or July in a pay-per-view main event.