UFC Vegas 84 Results: Magomed Ankalaev stops Johnny Walker (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 84 event is headlined by a light heavyweight rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker.

Ankalaev (17-1-1 MMA) and Walker (21-7 MMA) originally collided at October’s UFC 294 event in Abu Dhabi, where their fight ended in a no-contest after the Russian tagged the Brazilian with an illegal knee.

Prior to that controversial ending, Magomed Ankalaev was coming off a split draw against Jan Blachowicz in a fight for the promotion’s then-vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 282.

Meanwhile, Johnny Walker had entered his first bout with Ankalaev sporting a three-fight winning streak, this after scoring victories over Anthony Smith, Paul Craig and Ion Cutelaba respectively.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 84 main event begins and Magomed Ankalaev feints with a low kick. He lands a left hand from range. Johnny Walker lands a spinning back kick and then charges forward with a flurry. Big low kicks now from the Brazilian. Ankalaev returns fire with a right hand and then a pair of low kicks. Walker goes upstairs with a question mark kick that partially connects. He is applying a ton of pressure early here. Johnny with a jab. Ankalaev answers with a low kick. Walker returns fire with a low kick of his own. He spins and misses with a backfist attempt. He attempts another, but once again it falls short. Magomed Ankalaev comes forward with a straight left. Walker smiles and circles off the fence. Two minutes remain in the opening round. Ankalaev with a good right hand up the middle. Johnny Walker answers with a low kick. Walker with a nice switch kick. Ankalaev tags him with a heavy low kick. The Russian is dictating the pace now. He lands another hard inside low kick. Walker is backing up and continues to do so after eating a low blow. The referee steps in and allows Johnny to recover. We restart and the fighers trade kicks to close out the round.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 84 main event begins and Magomed Ankalaev is walking down Johnny Walker with hard punches and kicks. The Brazilian throws an axe kick but eats another hard low kick in return. A nice 1-2 from the Russian standout. He follows that up with a straight left. Another solid left from Ankalaev. He is in complete control at the moment. A big combination from Ankalaev and Walker goes down. A follow up right hand and this one will over! WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 84 Results: Magomed Ankalaev def. Johnny Walker via TKO at 2:52 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Ankalaev fight next following his TKO victory over Walker this evening in Las Vegas?