UFC Vegas 84 Results: Magomed Ankalaev stops Johnny Walker (Video)

By Chris Taylor - January 13, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 84 event is headlined by a light heavyweight rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker.

Magomed Ankalaev, UFC Vegas 84, Results, UFC, Johnny Walker

Ankalaev (17-1-1 MMA) and Walker (21-7 MMA) originally collided at October’s UFC 294 event in Abu Dhabi, where their fight ended in a no-contest after the Russian tagged the Brazilian with an illegal knee.

Prior to that controversial ending, Magomed Ankalaev was coming off a split draw against Jan Blachowicz in a fight for the promotion’s then-vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 282.

Meanwhile, Johnny Walker had entered his first bout with Ankalaev sporting a three-fight winning streak, this after scoring victories over Anthony Smith, Paul Craig and Ion Cutelaba respectively.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 84 main event begins and Magomed Ankalaev feints with a low kick. He lands a left hand from range. Johnny Walker lands a spinning back kick and then charges forward with a flurry. Big low kicks now from the Brazilian. Ankalaev returns fire with a right hand and then a pair of low kicks. Walker goes upstairs with a question mark kick that partially connects. He is applying a ton of pressure early here. Johnny with a jab. Ankalaev answers with a low kick. Walker returns fire with a low kick of his own. He spins and misses with a backfist attempt. He attempts another, but once again it falls short. Magomed Ankalaev comes forward with a straight left. Walker smiles and circles off the fence. Two minutes remain in the opening round. Ankalaev with a good right hand up the middle. Johnny Walker answers with a low kick. Walker with a nice switch kick. Ankalaev tags him with a heavy low kick. The Russian is dictating the pace now. He lands another hard inside low kick. Walker is backing up and continues to do so after eating a low blow. The referee steps in and allows Johnny to recover. We restart and the fighers trade kicks to close out the round.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 84 main event begins and Magomed Ankalaev is walking down Johnny Walker with hard punches and kicks. The Brazilian throws an axe kick but eats another hard low kick in return. A nice 1-2 from the Russian standout. He follows that up with a straight left. Another solid left from Ankalaev. He is in complete control at the moment. A big combination from Ankalaev and Walker goes down. A follow up right hand and this one will over! WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 84 Results: Magomed Ankalaev def. Johnny Walker via TKO at 2:52 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Ankalaev fight next following his TKO victory over Walker this evening in Las Vegas?

Related

Jim Miller, Cain Velasquez, UFC Vegas 84, UFC

Pros react after Jim Miller stops Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 84

Chris Taylor - January 13, 2024
Jim Miller, Gabriel Benitez, UFC, Results, UFC Vegas 84
UFC

UFC Vegas 84 Results: Jim Miller stops Gabriel Benitez (Video)

Chris Taylor - January 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 84 results, including the co-main event between Jim Miller and Gabriel Benitez.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta, Andrei Arlovski, UFC Vegas 84, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 84 Results: Waldo Cortes-Acosta defeats Andrei Arlovski

Chris Taylor - January 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 84 results, including the heavyweight bout between Andrei Arlovski and Waldo Cortes-Acosta.

UFC Vegas 84, Live Results, UFC, Ankalaev vs. Walker 2, Johnny Walker
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC Vegas 84: 'Ankalaev vs. Walker 2' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - January 13, 2024

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 84 event, an 11-bout fight card headlined by Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2.

Marcus McGhee
UFC

Marcus McGhee ready for a "three-round war" against Gaston Bolanos at UFC Vegas 84

Cole Shelton - January 12, 2024

Marcus McGhee is ready to build off of his success in 2023.

Matheus Nicolau

Matheus Nicolau unloads on "disrespectful" Manel Kape after UFC Vegas 84 fight cancellation

Cole Shelton - January 12, 2024
Dana White
UFC

Dana White announces UFC Atlantic City headliner and confirms three other fights

Cole Shelton - January 12, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has announced the main event for UFC Atlantic City in March.

Daniel Cormier in the cage
UFC

Daniel Cormier reveals which UFC fight he wants to see most in 2024

Josh Evanoff - January 12, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has named the fight he wants to see most this year.

Manel Kape
UFC

Manel Kape releases statement after brutal UFC Vegas 84 weight miss

Josh Evanoff - January 12, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape has released a statement after missing weight earlier this morning.

Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Sean Brady comes to Belal Muhammad's defense amid talk of UFC title shot: "Don't know why he gets so much hate"

Josh Evanoff - January 12, 2024

Sean Brady believes that his former opponent Belal Muhammad has to be next in line for a UFC title shot.