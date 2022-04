Dan Hooker Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 22-12-0

FAQ's

Dan Hooker next fight? N/A

Dan Hooker last fight? Dan Hooker lost their last fight against Arnold Allen by TKO (Punches and Elbows) on Mar. 19, 2022 at UFC Fight Night 204 - Volkov vs. Aspinall.

Is Dan Hooker retired? Dan Hooker last fought Arnold Allen 1 month and 14 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Dan Hooker from? Dan Hooker is from Auckland, New Zealand.

Has Dan Hooker ever been knocked out? Dan Hooker has lost 3 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches and Elbows) from Arnold Allen on Mar. 19, 2022 at UFC Fight Night 204 - Volkov vs. Aspinall