Dan Hooker reckons Israel Adesanya was trying to bait Dricus Du Plessis during heated confrontation at UFC 290

By Susan Cox - July 11, 2023

Dan Hooker believes Israel Adesanya was trying to bait Dricus Du Plessis during their heated confrontation at UFC 290.

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker (23-12 MMA) believes his teammate, Israel Adesanya, was baiting Dricus du Plessis with his racial slur-filled tirade this past Saturday.

Hooker defeated Jalin Turner (13-7 MMA) in a lightweight bout at UFC 290 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

‘The Hangman’ is now 2 for 2 in his last two fights in the Octagon, as he beat Claudio Puelles (12-3 MMA) last November at UFC 281.

Dan Hooker

Following Dan Hookers’ victory Saturday night, it was Dricus Du Plessis’s (20-2 MMA) turn, getting in the cage with Robert Whittaker (25-7 MMA) in a middleweight bout which saw ‘DDP’ TKO ‘The Reaper’ at 2:23 of Round 2.

It was Adesanya who stepped into the Octagon following Du Plessis’ stoppage and proceeded to let loose a series of expletives. While the two didn’t come to blows, the language was ugly with racial undertones.

Following that incident, Adesanya doubled down on ‘Twitter’ tweeting:

“If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African!! I will show you where you’re from.”

Dan Hooker when speaking with ‘TheMacLife‘ believes that Israel Adesanya was trying to bait ‘Stillknocks’:

“I reckon (he was). Say it enough times and it’s like ‘I am a..’ and it’s like ‘Whoa!’ And the fight’s canceled.”

Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) reclaimed the middleweight title by defeating Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA) in their UFC 287 rematch this past April. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is now expected to defend his title against Du Plessis possibly as soon as September of this year.

With his win this past Saturday, Du Plessis is on an 8 fight winning streak, and is undefeated since joining the UFC back in October of 2020.

Adesanya, 33, has 4 wins and 2 losses in his last 6 trips to the Octagon.

Are you looking forward to an Adesanya vs Du Plessis title fight?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dan Hooker Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya

Related

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis

Israel Adesanya takes aim at Dricus du Plessis for “playing the victim” after heated confrontation at UFC 290

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2023
Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker issues statement following TKO loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290

Chris Taylor - July 10, 2023

Robert Whittaker has issued a statement following his TKO loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya opens as a sizeable betting favorite ahead of potential title defense against Dricus Du Plessis

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2023

Israel Adesanya has opened as the betting favorite to beat Dricus Du Plessis.

Kelvin-Gastelum-Israel-Adesanya
Kelvin Gastelum

Watch | Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum share wholesome moment at UFC 290 (Video)

Susan Cox - July 10, 2023

Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum shared a wholesome moment at UFC 290.

Dan Hooker, Jalin Turner, UFC 290, Results, UFC
Dan Hooker

Brandon Moreno and Dan Hooker suffered broken bones during their thrilling fights at UFC 290

Harry Kettle - July 10, 2023

Brandon Moreno and Dan Hooker both suffered broken bones during their electric match-ups at UFC 290 last weekend.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis

Israel Adesanya responds to backlash over Dricus Du Plessis confrontation at UFC 290: “If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African”

Fernando Quiles - July 9, 2023
Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis vows to KO “clown” Israel Adesanya in upcoming title fight: “I’ll manhandle him”

Fernando Quiles - July 9, 2023

Dricus du Plessis believes he will decimate UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.

Dricus du Plessis

Dana White reacts to the "racial undertones" during the Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis confrontation at UFC 290: "I could care less"

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

Dana White has shared his thoughts on the “racial undertones” that occurred during the Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis confrontation at UFC 290.

Dricus Du Plessis UFC 290
UFC

UFC 290 Bonus Report: Dricus Du Plessis one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC 290 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Alex Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez.

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 290, UFC
Robert Whittaker

Pros react after Dricus Du Plessis TKO's Robert Whittaker at UFC 290

Chris Taylor - July 8, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 290 main card featured a middleweight number one contender match between Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis.