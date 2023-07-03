Dan Hooker credits manager for keeping him from doing “more dumb sh*t” ahead of UFC 290: “I probably would have rushed things”

Dan Hooker has credited his manager for helping him to avoid making poor decisions as he prepares for his return to the cage.

While he may not be the most consistent, Dan Hooker is certainly a fan favorite in the UFC. His style always invites chaos, and that’s the kind of thing mixed martial arts fans can get on board with.

In his last outing, against Claudio Puelles, he looked like a new man as he returned to winning ways at lightweight. At UFC 290, he’s set to battle Jalin Turner. It’s a risky fight, but that’s never been something that has slowed ‘Hangman’ down in the past.

Hooker has been known to make rash decisions during his career. It may seem silly to some, but he’s a fighting man – and he always goes down swinging.

During a recent interview, he spoke about the influence his manager has had as he looks to the future.

“I probably would have done some more dumb s—, [if not for his new manager]” he said. “I probably would have rushed things, taken a fight I shouldn’t have taken or something like that. Or taken the fight when my hand wasn’t healed. I’m 100% certain of that. It’s a safety net to prevent me from doing more dumb s—. I’m a fighter, right? If you say mean things to me it pisses me off and I want to punch you.”