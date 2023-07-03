Dan Hooker credits manager for keeping him from doing “more dumb sh*t” ahead of UFC 290: “I probably would have rushed things”

By Harry Kettle - July 3, 2023

Dan Hooker has credited his manager for helping him to avoid making poor decisions as he prepares for his return to the cage.

Dan Hooker

While he may not be the most consistent, Dan Hooker is certainly a fan favorite in the UFC. His style always invites chaos, and that’s the kind of thing mixed martial arts fans can get on board with.

In his last outing, against Claudio Puelles, he looked like a new man as he returned to winning ways at lightweight. At UFC 290, he’s set to battle Jalin Turner. It’s a risky fight, but that’s never been something that has slowed ‘Hangman’ down in the past.

RELATED: DANA WHITE ANNOUNCES TWO MORE FIGHTS AT UFC 290 INCLUDING THE RETURNS OF DAN HOOKER AND ROBBIE LAWLER

Hooker has been known to make rash decisions during his career. It may seem silly to some, but he’s a fighting man – and he always goes down swinging.

During a recent interview, he spoke about the influence his manager has had as he looks to the future.

“I probably would have done some more dumb s—, [if not for his new manager]” he said. “I probably would have rushed things, taken a fight I shouldn’t have taken or something like that. Or taken the fight when my hand wasn’t healed. I’m 100% certain of that. It’s a safety net to prevent me from doing more dumb s—. I’m a fighter, right? If you say mean things to me it pisses me off and I want to punch you.”

Hooker’s redemption

“The people that are winning titles and some of the biggest names of the sport are not the guys that will fight anyone,” he observed. “How many of us are still around, guys that will go out there and sign against anyone and scrap?”

Quotes via MMA Mania

What’s next for Dan Hooker? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dan Hooker UFC

