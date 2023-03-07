Dan Hooker expects the UFC will punish him for the accusations he made against Islam Makhachev

Dan Hooker expects to be punished after his allegations towards lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 284.

Last month in Perth, Australia, Makhachev made the first defence of his lightweight championship in front of a hostile crowd. After being pushed by featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovsk for five rounds, the Dagestani was made to work for the victory.

Despite leaving Australia with the victory, Makhachev’s defense was overshadowed by not being rewarded with the No.1 pound-for-pound ranking that Volkanvoski held. Not only that, a teammate of Volkanovski, Hooker, made a strong claim that Makhachev had cheated prior to the UFC 284 headliner.

Dan Hooker accuses Islam Makhachev of cheating at UFC 284

He doesn’t cheat, he doesn’t win. — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 13, 2023

In a number of tweets, Hooker called Makhachev a “cheating dog” and a “dumb c**nt” after he allegedly hired a nurse to use an I.V. ahead of the fight.

Although Hooker suggests he has proof, the Kiwi has submitted no evidence to support his claim and is anticipating the UFC will punish him for his actions.

In an interview with The AllStar’s John Hyon Ko, Hooker elaborated further on the situation and continued expressing his feelings towards Makhachev.

Hooker talks facing consequences for allegations

“The UFC don’t care and USADA don’t care,” Hooker said. “Why do you think I’m the guy that come out and said something? I don’t care. You don’t think that I know there are gonna be consequences for what I said? You don’t think I’m gonna be punished for what I said? I just don’t care.

“Do I think that the UFC is gonna punish me in some way? Yeah, I’m sure they will. I’m sure they’ll give me tough matchups — whoop-dee-doo,” Hooker continued. “Ask the last 10 blokes I fought, they’re all tough matchups. Bring it on. You wanna give me tough matchups? Give me tough matchups… I’m not gonna blatantly see one of my teammates cheated out of a world title and not say anything.”

Quotes via MMA News

Tough fights are something Hooker is used to over the years and continues to welcome. Since moving to lightweight in 2017, Hooker has shared the Octagon with Makhachev, Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, Paul Felder, Gilbert Burns, and Edson Barboza.

