Dan Hooker responds to calls for a BMF title opportunity: “I can’t not deliver”

Dan Hooker has confirmed that he’d be interested in the idea of fighting for the BMF title.

Last weekend at UFC 290, Dan Hooker did what he does best – he put on a show. He went to war with Jalin Turner, coming away with the split decision victory. He also, though, came out with a broken orbital bone and a broken arm, meaning we’re unlikely to see him compete for quite some time.

When he does return, however, the New Zealand native wants a big name standing across from him in the Octagon, as you’d expect.

As per the man himself, he wouldn’t be opposed to a showdown with the winner of the upcoming BMF title fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

“It’s just facts,” Hooker answered. “I can’t not deliver. I can’t not – I wish I could sometimes, but name one boring Dan Hooker fight? It just doesn’t happen. Either you or me, but it ain’t gonna be boring. And that’s just the way it is. So I deliver every single time and the fans appreciate that, so the fans wanna see you against guys that deliver every single time. And those guys are like [Dustin] Poirier, [Justin] Gaethje. Again, none of those guys have – those guys never have boring fights either.”