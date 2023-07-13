Dan Hooker responds to calls for a BMF title opportunity: “I can’t not deliver”

By Harry Kettle - July 13, 2023

Dan Hooker has confirmed that he’d be interested in the idea of fighting for the BMF title.

Dan Hooker

Last weekend at UFC 290, Dan Hooker did what he does best – he put on a show. He went to war with Jalin Turner, coming away with the split decision victory. He also, though, came out with a broken orbital bone and a broken arm, meaning we’re unlikely to see him compete for quite some time.

RELATED: DAN HOOKER EXPLAINS WHY HE’S INTERESTED IN FIGHTING FOR “SILLY LITTLE” BMF TITLE

When he does return, however, the New Zealand native wants a big name standing across from him in the Octagon, as you’d expect.

As per the man himself, he wouldn’t be opposed to a showdown with the winner of the upcoming BMF title fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

“It’s just facts,” Hooker answered. “I can’t not deliver. I can’t not – I wish I could sometimes, but name one boring Dan Hooker fight? It just doesn’t happen. Either you or me, but it ain’t gonna be boring. And that’s just the way it is. So I deliver every single time and the fans appreciate that, so the fans wanna see you against guys that deliver every single time. And those guys are like [Dustin] Poirier, [Justin] Gaethje. Again, none of those guys have – those guys never have boring fights either.”

Hooker shows interest in BMF title

“The fans wanna see exciting guys rewarded with other exciting guys, that’s why they have this BMF title and that’s why it’s drawing like Pay-Per-View. That’s why there’s two championship belts in our division with Pay-Per-View points. It’s because people want to see exciting fights and the lightweight division is known for the most exciting fights, the most action-packed fights in the sport… If [the BMF title] came up in discussion there’s no way I would turn down Pay-Per-View points.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you want to see Dan Hooker in a BMF title bout? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dan Hooker Dustin Poirier Justin Gaethje UFC

Related

Dan Hooker, Jalin Turner, UFC 290, Results, UFC

Teddy Atlas believes Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner proved that “there’s no racism in this world”

Harry Kettle - July 13, 2023
Holly Holm and Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Holly Holm doubts Ronda Rousey fights again but would "absolutely" rematch her if she does

Cole Shelton - July 12, 2023

Holly Holm is open to the idea of rematching Ronda Rousey.

Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Ciryl Gane reveales the key mistake he made that resulted in his loss to Jon Jones

Cole Shelton - July 12, 2023

Ciryl Gane has opened up on his submission loss to Jon Jones back in March for the vacant heavyweight title.

Alex Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo, UFC
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo argues that Alex Volkanovski has still not passed Jose Aldo as the featherweight GOAT: “Numbers don’t lie”

Susan Cox - July 12, 2023

Henry Cejudo is arguing that Alex Volkanovski has still not passed Jose Aldo as the featherweight GOAT.

Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes
Holly Holm

Holly Holm disappointed she won't be able to rematch Amanda Nunes but expects to fight for vacant title next

Cole Shelton - July 12, 2023

Holly Holm believes she will be one-half of a vacant women’s bantamweight title fight.

Georges St-Pierre and Nick Diaz

Georges St-Pierre names the Diaz brothers as potential grappling opponents: "Fans will want to see"

Josh Evanoff - July 12, 2023
Ronda Rousey
UFC

Chelsea Chandler reveals talk of Ronda Rousey potentially returning to the UFC: "Money talks"

Josh Evanoff - July 12, 2023

UFC women’s featherweight contender Chelsea Chandler has heard Ronda Rousey is returning.

Georges St-Pierre and Alexander Volkanovski.
Georges St. Pierre

Georges St-Pierre crowns Alexander Volkanovski pound-for-pound number one: "He's the best"

Josh Evanoff - July 12, 2023

Georges St-Pierre believes UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is the greatest fighter alive.

Michael Chandler and Patricio Pitbull
UFC

Michael Chandler explains why losing to Patricio Pitbull was "the greatest thing that has happened in my entire career"

Cole Shelton - July 12, 2023

Michael Chandler says his loss to Patricio Pitbull is the greatest thing that has happened in his MMA career.

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, UFC
Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier apologizes to Francis Ngannou after ‘The Predator’ books boxing match with Tyson Fury: “I want to fumble your bag, too”

Susan Cox - July 12, 2023

Daniel Cormier is apologizing to Francis Ngannou after ‘The Predator’ booked his coveted boxing match with Tyson Fury.