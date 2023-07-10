Brandon Moreno and Dan Hooker suffered broken bones during their thrilling fights at UFC 290
Brandon Moreno and Dan Hooker both suffered broken bones during their electric match-ups at UFC 290 last weekend.
On Saturday night, UFC 290 delivered in a big way in Las Vegas. We saw incredible finishes, emotional retirements, and Fight of the Year contenders. What more could you ask for on International Fight Week?
Two of the stand-out contests saw Brandon Moreno take on Alexandre Pantoja and Dan Hooker battle Jalin Turner. In the end, Pantoja got the win and the belt via split decision, and the same result went in favor of Hooker. They were both classic contest, and will likely be watched over and over again by fans for years to come.
In terms of the damage sustained, however, it wasn’t great news for Hooker or Moreno. As revealed on social media, ‘Hangman’ walked away with a broken arm, with Brandon being left with a broken hand.
Hooker & Moreno’s sacrifice
There’s an excellent chance we won’t see either man again until 2024, and it could potentially be longer than that. They were ready and willing to everything possible in the name of getting their hand raised, with only one actually being successful. At this level, and on this stage, that’s what you need to offer.
UFC 290 will be remembered for many reasons and this is why. It may not have had the biggest star power available for International Fight Week, but it all still felt like it had meaning. It was as if everyone on the card was there to prove a point, and that was especially true for Dan Hooker and Brandon Moreno. Bravo to them.
Are you excited to see what is next for both men? Which of the two fights did you prefer watching? When will Moreno and Hooker return to the cage, if you had to guess? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
