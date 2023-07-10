Brandon Moreno and Dan Hooker suffered broken bones during their thrilling fights at UFC 290

By Harry Kettle - July 10, 2023

Brandon Moreno and Dan Hooker both suffered broken bones during their electric match-ups at UFC 290 last weekend.

Dan Hooker, Jalin Turner, UFC 290, Results, UFC

On Saturday night, UFC 290 delivered in a big way in Las Vegas. We saw incredible finishes, emotional retirements, and Fight of the Year contenders. What more could you ask for on International Fight Week?

Two of the stand-out contests saw Brandon Moreno take on Alexandre Pantoja and Dan Hooker battle Jalin Turner. In the end, Pantoja got the win and the belt via split decision, and the same result went in favor of Hooker. They were both classic contest, and will likely be watched over and over again by fans for years to come.

RELATED: UFC 290 RESULTS: DAN HOOKER DEFEATS JALIN TURNER IN A THRILLING WAR (HIGHLIGHTS)

In terms of the damage sustained, however, it wasn’t great news for Hooker or Moreno. As revealed on social media, ‘Hangman’ walked away with a broken arm, with Brandon being left with a broken hand.

Hooker & Moreno’s sacrifice

There’s an excellent chance we won’t see either man again until 2024, and it could potentially be longer than that. They were ready and willing to everything possible in the name of getting their hand raised, with only one actually being successful. At this level, and on this stage, that’s what you need to offer.

UFC 290 will be remembered for many reasons and this is why. It may not have had the biggest star power available for International Fight Week, but it all still felt like it had meaning. It was as if everyone on the card was there to prove a point, and that was especially true for Dan Hooker and Brandon Moreno. Bravo to them.

Are you excited to see what is next for both men? Which of the two fights did you prefer watching? When will Moreno and Hooker return to the cage, if you had to guess? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Brandon Moreno Dan Hooker UFC

Related

Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman

Khamzat Chimaev responds after Kamaru Usman tells him to “cut the f**king weight” and come fight: “You are the boogeyman but I am the Wolf”

Harry Kettle - July 10, 2023
Dana White, Conor McGregor, UFC
Dana White

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's claim that he will be fighting Michael Chandler this December

Chris Taylor - July 9, 2023

UFC President Dana White has weighed in on Conor McGregor’s claim that he will be fighting Michael Chandler this December.

Robbie Lawler, Conor McGregor, UFC
Robbie Lawler

Robbie Lawler reacts after Conor McGregor casts doubt on his UFC retirement: "Does he want to fight?"

Jeffrey Walter - July 9, 2023

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler has reacted after Conor McGregor casted doubt on his planned retirement from MMA.

Yair Rodriguez
Yair Rodriguez

Yair Rodriguez issues statement following TKO loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 290

Fernando Quiles - July 9, 2023

Yair Rodriguez has spoken out following his UFC 290 loss against Alexander Volkanovski.

Alex Volkanovski
Islam Makhachev

Alex Volkanovski vows to defeat Islam Makhachev in potential UFC rematch: "I guarantee I get my hand raised"

Fernando Quiles - July 9, 2023

Alex Volkanovski believes there’s no doubt he will avenge his loss against UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis

Israel Adesanya responds to backlash over Dricus Du Plessis confrontation at UFC 290: “If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African”

Fernando Quiles - July 9, 2023
Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Moreno
Brandon Moreno

Dana White reacts to Alexandre Pantoja defeating Brandon Moreno for the flyweight title at UFC 290: “It was so good and so close”

Fernando Quiles - July 9, 2023

Dana White is in awe of the UFC 290 co-main event between Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Moreno.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis vows to KO “clown” Israel Adesanya in upcoming title fight: “I’ll manhandle him”

Fernando Quiles - July 9, 2023

Dricus du Plessis believes he will decimate UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.

Ilia Topuria and Alex Volkanovski
UFC

Watch | Alex Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria have tense confrontation at UFC 290: “You’re too short, boy”

Fernando Quiles - July 9, 2023

The competitive nature was in full force when Alex Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria had a staredown following UFC 290.

Jon Jones, Dana White, UFC
Jon Jones

Dana White reacts to footage of Jon Jones taking shots while in Las Vegas

Jeffrey Walter - July 9, 2023

UFC President Dana White shared his thoughts on the footage of Jon Jones taking shots of alcohol while in Las Vegas.