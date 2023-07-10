Brandon Moreno and Dan Hooker suffered broken bones during their thrilling fights at UFC 290

Brandon Moreno and Dan Hooker both suffered broken bones during their electric match-ups at UFC 290 last weekend.

On Saturday night, UFC 290 delivered in a big way in Las Vegas. We saw incredible finishes, emotional retirements, and Fight of the Year contenders. What more could you ask for on International Fight Week?

Two of the stand-out contests saw Brandon Moreno take on Alexandre Pantoja and Dan Hooker battle Jalin Turner. In the end, Pantoja got the win and the belt via split decision, and the same result went in favor of Hooker. They were both classic contest, and will likely be watched over and over again by fans for years to come.

In terms of the damage sustained, however, it wasn’t great news for Hooker or Moreno. As revealed on social media, ‘Hangman’ walked away with a broken arm, with Brandon being left with a broken hand.