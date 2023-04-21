Dana White announces two more fights at UFC 290 including the returns of Dan Hooker and Robbie Lawler

Dana White has announced two more fights for UFC 290.

After White did a special announcement announcing several key fights on Thursday, he did it again on Friday with three fights for UFC 290 on July 8 – which serves as International Fight Week. First, White announced that Robert Whittaker will take on Dricus Du Plessis in a title eliminator bout. Now, the UFC boss announced that Dan Hooker will return at UFC 290 against Jalin Turner.

Dan Hooker (22-12) has not fought since UFC 281 when he TKO’d Claudio Puelles but was supposed to face Turner at UFC 285 but he broke his hand which forced him out of the scrap. Hooker is ranked 11th at lightweight and has notable wins over Paul Felder, Al Iaquinta, James Vick, and Gilbert Burns among others.

Jalin Turner (13-6) suffered a split decision loss to Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 285 – in a fight Gamrot took on short notice after Hooker pulled out due to an injury. Turner is currently ranked 10th at lightweight and has notable wins over Brad Riddell, Jamie Mullarkey, and Joshua Culibao among others.

Along with Hooker vs. Turner at UFC 290, Dana White announced Robbie Lawler will make his return against Niko Price in an all-action welterweight scrap.

Robbie Lawler (29-16 and one No Contest) suffered a TKO loss to Bryan Barberena at UFC 276 last July. Prior to that, he scored a TKO win over Nick Diaz but the former champ is just 2-6 in his last eight.

Niko Price (15-6 and two No Contests) suffered a TKO loss to Phil Rowe back in December and before that, beat Alex Oliveira by decision. Price has been in the UFC since 2016 and has a record of 7-6 and two No Contests with notable wins over Tim Means, Randy Brown, and James Vick among others.

With the addition of Hooker vs. Turner and Lawler vs. Price, UFC 290 is as follows: