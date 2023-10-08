Bobby Green open to fighting Dan Hooker following quick UFC Vegas 80 win: “I want to fight in December”
Bobby Green wants to stay active and he’s looking at Dan Hooker as a potential future opponent.
Green dazzled the MMA world this past Saturday night (October 7). He went one-on-one with Grant Dawson in the main event of UFC Vegas 80. Green entered the bout as a sizable underdog, but he needed just 33 seconds to prove the oddsmakers wrong. “King” Green scored the quick and stunning knockout victory.
Bobby Green vs. Dan Hooker?
Following his win over Dawson, Bobby Green spoke to reporters during the UFC Vegas 80 post-fight press conference. “King” Green said that if it was up to him, he’d have one more fight before 2023 comes to a close. He also said that Dan Hooker may be in his sights (via MMAJunkie).
“They want me to fight Hooker,” Green said. “I’m like, ‘OK.’ If Hooker’s down, I’m down. I’m down to even headline the prelims. I know the cards got so stacked up. I just got to go check out my hand a little bit. I started slamming them little hammerfists. … If I’m good, I want to fight in December. I want to be the most active fighter this year.”
Green went on to say that regardless of who the UFC brass puts in front of him, he will be ready to fight.
“I’m in sniper range,” Green said. “Don’t think I can’t go get that title. I can go get the title. I’m just a fun kid who’s like, ‘Hey, I’m just happy-go-lucky.’ I’m here, I’m there. … I just pop up wherever they put me.
“UFC guys are the story writers. Sean Shelby, Dana White. They’re writing the story. Whoever they put is how the story gets written. So, you talk to them and tell them, and we’ll figure it out. If they want to put me towards the title, that’s awesome. I’m in sniper range now. It’s getting real close.”
