Bobby Green open to fighting Dan Hooker following quick UFC Vegas 80 win: “I want to fight in December”

By Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2023

Bobby Green wants to stay active and he’s looking at Dan Hooker as a potential future opponent.

Bobby Green

Green dazzled the MMA world this past Saturday night (October 7). He went one-on-one with Grant Dawson in the main event of UFC Vegas 80. Green entered the bout as a sizable underdog, but he needed just 33 seconds to prove the oddsmakers wrong. “King” Green scored the quick and stunning knockout victory.

RELATED: UFC VEGAS 80 RESULTS – BOBBY GREEN DESTROYS GRANT DAWSON IN UNDER A MINUTE (VIDEO)

Bobby Green vs. Dan Hooker?

Following his win over Dawson, Bobby Green spoke to reporters during the UFC Vegas 80 post-fight press conference. “King” Green said that if it was up to him, he’d have one more fight before 2023 comes to a close. He also said that Dan Hooker may be in his sights (via MMAJunkie).

“They want me to fight Hooker,” Green said. “I’m like, ‘OK.’ If Hooker’s down, I’m down. I’m down to even headline the prelims. I know the cards got so stacked up. I just got to go check out my hand a little bit. I started slamming them little hammerfists. … If I’m good, I want to fight in December. I want to be the most active fighter this year.”

Green went on to say that regardless of who the UFC brass puts in front of him, he will be ready to fight.

“I’m in sniper range,” Green said. “Don’t think I can’t go get that title. I can go get the title. I’m just a fun kid who’s like, ‘Hey, I’m just happy-go-lucky.’ I’m here, I’m there. … I just pop up wherever they put me.

“UFC guys are the story writers. Sean Shelby, Dana White. They’re writing the story. Whoever they put is how the story gets written. So, you talk to them and tell them, and we’ll figure it out. If they want to put me towards the title, that’s awesome. I’m in sniper range now. It’s getting real close.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bobby Green Dan Hooker

Related

Bobby Green, Grant Dawson, UFC Vegas 80, Bonus

UFC Vegas 80 Bonus Report: Bobby Green one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - October 7, 2023
Bobby Green, UFC Vegas 80, Results, UFC
Grant Dawson

UFC Vegas 80 Results: Bobby Green destroys Grant Dawson in under a minute (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 7, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 80 results, including the main event between Grant Dawson and Bobby Green.

UFC Vegas 80, Grant Dawson, Bobby Green, UFC, Results
Grant Dawson

UFC Vegas 80: 'Dawson vs. Green' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - October 7, 2023

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 80 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green.

Grant Dawson and Bobby Green
Grant Dawson

WATCH | Bobby Green denies Grant Dawson handshake in heated faceoff ahead of UFC Vegas 80

Cole Shelton - October 6, 2023

Bobby Green and Grant Dawson had a heated faceoff ahead of UFC Vegas 80.

Bobby Green
UFC

Bobby Green doubles down on his accusations that Russian UFC fighters are getting away with cheating: “The Russian be cheating right now”

Harry Kettle - October 6, 2023

Bobby Green has once again accused Russian fighters in the UFC of getting away with cheating.

Bobby Green and Sean Strickland

Bobby Green says he used to be beat the "dog shit" out of Sean Strickland in past training sessions

Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023
Bobby Green
Grant Dawson

Bobby Green admits he "didn’t even know who" Grant Dawson was ahead of UFC Vegas 80 fight: "He’s been kind of boring"

Cole Shelton - October 4, 2023

Bobby Green isn’t a fan of the way Grant Dawson fights.

Grant Dawson
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Grant Dawson says game plan against Bobby Green is straightforward, eyes Dan Hooker in December with a win

Cole Shelton - October 3, 2023

Grant Dawson didn’t expect to get his first UFC main event already but he is excited for it.

Kevin Holland
Kevin Holland

UFC 291 Fighter Salaries: Kevin Holland and Bobby Green take home big paydays

Harry Kettle - August 8, 2023

The UFC 291 salaries have been released – but only a handful have actually been made public for fans to see.

Eddie Hearn
Boxing News

Bobby Green explains why Jake Paul could “have a lot of trouble” with Nate Diaz

Harry Kettle - August 2, 2023

UFC fighter Bobby Green has explained why he thinks Jake Paul could struggle in his boxing match against Nate Diaz.