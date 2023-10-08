Bobby Green open to fighting Dan Hooker following quick UFC Vegas 80 win: “I want to fight in December”

Bobby Green vs. Dan Hooker?

Following his win over Dawson, Bobby Green spoke to reporters during the UFC Vegas 80 post-fight press conference. “King” Green said that if it was up to him, he’d have one more fight before 2023 comes to a close. He also said that Dan Hooker may be in his sights (via MMAJunkie).

“They want me to fight Hooker,” Green said. “I’m like, ‘OK.’ If Hooker’s down, I’m down. I’m down to even headline the prelims. I know the cards got so stacked up. I just got to go check out my hand a little bit. I started slamming them little hammerfists. … If I’m good, I want to fight in December. I want to be the most active fighter this year.”

Green went on to say that regardless of who the UFC brass puts in front of him, he will be ready to fight.