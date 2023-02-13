Dan Hooker accuses Islam Makhachev of cheating using an IV after weigh-in: “He doesn’t cheat, he doesn’t win”

Dan Hooker has accused Islam Makhachev of cheating at UFC 284.

Makhachev was defending his lightweight title for the first time against featherweight champ, Alexander Volkanovski. It was an intriguing matchup but heading into the fight, Makhachev was a sizeable favorite and edged out a very close decision.

Although Makhachev got his hand raised, Volkanovski’s teammate in Hooker says the only reason why is because the lightweight champ cheated. According to Hooker, he says Makhachev used an IV after weigh-ins to help him rehydrate which is illegal.

“Dumb c**t thinks he can fly to Australia hire a nurse to give him an I.V and we won’t find out. Cheating dog,” Hooker said about Makhachev.

“USADA doing f**k all,” Hooker wrote about Makhachev.

“Prove me wrong. Bet cha can’t. He doesn’t cheat, he doesn’t win,” Hooker added.

As of right now, there is no proof that Makhachev did use an IV as Hooker says, but if he did there will be a punishment coming. Using an IV is a complete no-no by the UFC and USADA and we have seen fighters get suspended in the past for it, while the fight could also be overturned to a No Contest.

If Makhachev didn’t use an IV, it would be a nice win for the Dagestani native for his first title defense. The victory over Volkanovski at UFC 284 made him the pound-for-pound number one but it does seem likely that a rematch will happen down the line.

Islam Makhachev (24-1) is riding a 12-fight winning streak and is coming off the win over Volkanovski. Prior to that, he scored a second-round submission win over Charles Oliveira back in October to win the lightweight title. In his UFC tenure, he holds notable wins over Bobby Green, Dan Hooker, Arman Tsarukyan, and Thiago Moises among others.

Whar do you make of Dan Hooker accusing Islam Makhachev of using an IV at UFC 284?