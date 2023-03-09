Dan Hooker reveals he’s had more USADA visits since accusing Islam Makhachev of cheating: “You think that’s a coincidence?”

Dan Hooker says USADA has been testing him more frequently since he came out and accused Islam Makhachev of cheating at UFC 284.

After Makhachev beat Alexander Volkanovski by decision, Hooker accused Makhachev of using an IV to rehydrate after weigh-ins. However, there has been no proof of anything, and Hooker expects the UFC will try and punish him with some tough matchups going forward. Along with that, Hooker says USADA has been testing him more frequently since his comments.

“I’ve had two or three knocks on my door at 6 a.m. by USADA, blood and piss over the last couple of weeks. You think that’s a coincidence? That ain’t no coincidence, baby. On the same hand, you think I’m just gonna shut up and bite my tongue? Brother, I’ve almost had 50 knocks at my door, and that’s a stranger coming into your house, asking you to pull down your pants and stare at your dick. You think I’m gonna sit silent while other guys are skirting the rules when I got some stranger knocking on my door, asking me to pull my pants down? I ain’t playing this game,” Hooker said to TheAllStar.

Whether or not Hooker’s comments about Islam Makhachev cheating are the reason why he is getting tested more is uncertain. But the Kiwi doesn’t seem to care as he knows he is a clean athlete and isn’t bothered by the extra tests.

Dan Hooker (22-12) returned to the win column last time out with a TKO win over Claudio Puelles. He was supposed to face Jalin Turner at last weekend’s UFC 285 event, but ‘The Hangman’ was forced out of the bout due to a broken hand. Before the win over Puelles, Hooker suffered back-to-back stoppage losses to Arnold Allen and Islam Makhachev.

