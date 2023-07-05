Dan Hooker believes his UFC 290 performance against Jalin Turner will prove he has the potential to be champion

By Cole Shelton - July 4, 2023

Dan Hooker has a ton of confidence heading into his UFC 290 fight against Jalin Turner.

Dan Hooker

Hooker is coming off a TKO win over Claudio Puelles back in November and was supposed to face Turner in March. However, ‘The Hangman’ broke his hand and the fight was off. After Turner lost to Mateusz Gamrot in March, the two are set to rematch at UFC 290 in a pivotal fight for both men.

Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner enter UFC 290 both being ranked outside the top-10 so the winner will likely face a top-10 opponent next. With that, Hooker thinks a win over Turner will prove to everyone he still is a legit title contender at lightweight.

Dan Hooker excited to see what people say after his UFC 290 performance

“It definitely puts me back in the mix. A win like that over Turner, you are back in the top 10, you are back in the mix. People are back on the bandwagon,” Hooker said to Submission Radio. “That is the beauty of this sport. You can change your life in a single night and that’s the way I feel things are going here. I’m just excited for that, I’m excited for the contest. I’m excited for how everyone responds to it. I already know how it’s going to go. There is no question in mind how this night goes.”

If Dan Hooker does beat Jalin Turner as he thinks, it will be a massive win for him. He has struggled as of late as he’s 2-4 in his last six, but he has had a tough run of opponents and believes he’s finally putting it all together.

Hooker enters his UFC 290 fight as a sizeable betting underdog against Turner but he isn’t letting that impact him. Instead, he plans to show everyone he still is a title contender at lightweight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

