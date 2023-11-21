Dan Hooker forced out of UFC Austin fight against Bobby Green

By Cole Shelton - November 21, 2023

Dan Hooker will no longer be fighting Bobby Green at UFC Austin.

Dan Hooker

According to New Zealand Herald’s Christopher Reive, Hooker has suffered an arm injury which has forced him to pull out of his UFC Austin co-main event fight against Bobby Green. The UFC is now reportedly looking for a new opponent to replace Hooker and fight Green on 10 days’ notice.

Dan Hooker (23-12) is on a two-fight win streak and coming off a split-decision win over Jalin Turner back in July. In the fight, Hooker had broken his arm, and Reive adds that this injury which is forcing him out of UFC Austin is the same arm he broke earlier this year. Prior to the win over Turner, Hooker had scored a TKO win over Claudio Puelles to snap his two-fight losing skid.

Hooker is 13-8 in the UFC and has notable wins over Gilbert Burns, Paul Felder, Al Iaquinta, James Vick, Jim Miller, and Marc Diakese among others.

Bobby Green (31-14-1 and one No Contest) is coming off a 33-second knockout win over Grant Dawson back in October after submitting Tony Ferguson in July. The win over Ferguson came after a No Contest against Jared Gordon, and losing back-to-back fights to Drew Dober and Islam Makhachev. Green is 12-9-1 and one No Contest in the UFC and holds notable wins over Al Iaquinta, Clay Guida, and Josh Thomson among others.

With Dan Hooker out, UFC Austin is as follows:

  • Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan
  • Bobby Green vs. TBD
  • Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
  • Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum
  • Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
  • Khalil Rountree vs. Azamat Murazakanov
  • Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva
  • Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila
  • Cody Brundage vs. Zach Reese
  • Joe Solecki vs. Drakkar Klose
  • Steve Garcia vs. Melzaquiel Costa
  • Ihor Potieria vs. Rodolfo Bellato
  • Wellington Turman vs. Jared Gooden
  • Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Veronica Hardy

