Dan Hooker explains why he wants to rematch Edson Barboza: “I hate him”

By Harry Kettle - April 10, 2024

UFC fighter Dan Hooker has explained why he’d be very interested in running it back with former foe Edson Barboza.

Dan Hooker

For the longest time now, Dan Hooker has been known as a warrior. His do or die attitude makes him a fascinating fighter to watch, regardless of the weight class. These days, he’s still going strong, but he’s certainly put a lot of miles on his body.

One of his most memorable bouts in the UFC came against Edson Barboza. The two went to war in December 2018, with Hooker riding a four-fight win streak. Unfortunately for him, he came up short, with Edson stopping him in the third round of an absolute war.

RELATED: Coach updates on health of ‘concussed’ Dan Hooker after tough loss to Edson Barboza

In a recent interview, Hooker made it known that he still isn’t a big fan of Barboza – and that’s us putting it lightly.

Hooker’s Barboza fury

“F—k Edson Barboza,” Hooker laughed on FREESTYLEBENDER. “If he ever wants to fight again, I’ll kick his f—kin’ chin off. F—k your face.

“Hey, if you want to come back to Lightweight, I will f—kin’ knock your teeth out, bro,” he added. “I hate him — because he beat the s—t out of me (laughs). Bro, I’m prepared to fight somebody if they looked at me funny. That guy actually beat the s—t out of me. Of course, I’m upset about it.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

One thing about Dan is that he certainly knows how to make the best of a bad situation.

What do you remember from Dan Hooker’s showdown with Edson Barboza? If they had the chance to run it back in the future, who would you favor to get the win and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

