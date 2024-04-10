Dan Hooker explains why he wants to rematch Edson Barboza: “I hate him”

UFC fighter Dan Hooker has explained why he’d be very interested in running it back with former foe Edson Barboza.

For the longest time now, Dan Hooker has been known as a warrior. His do or die attitude makes him a fascinating fighter to watch, regardless of the weight class. These days, he’s still going strong, but he’s certainly put a lot of miles on his body.

One of his most memorable bouts in the UFC came against Edson Barboza. The two went to war in December 2018, with Hooker riding a four-fight win streak. Unfortunately for him, he came up short, with Edson stopping him in the third round of an absolute war.

RELATED: Coach updates on health of ‘concussed’ Dan Hooker after tough loss to Edson Barboza

In a recent interview, Hooker made it known that he still isn’t a big fan of Barboza – and that’s us putting it lightly.