Dan Hooker explains why he wants to fight Mateusz Gamrot his next time out

Dan Hooker is hoping to return to the Octagon against Mateusz Gamrot his next time out.

Hooker is coming off a decision win over Jalin Turner but suffered a broken arm in the fight. It was expected that ‘The Hangman’ would be out for the rest of the year, but he has recovered ahead of schedule and is ready to return.

The hope for Dan Hooker is to return in December and he hopes Mateusz Gamrot will be the person standing across the Octagon from him. However, he also is open to a matchup with Bobby Green, who called him out after his knockout win over Grant Dawson.

“Gamrot’s a tricky one in that you’re going to have to be a bit more patient and a bit more slowed down. But Gamrot is the fight that gets me to where I want to go… I’m asking for Gamrot,” Hooker said on Submission Radio. “If Gamrot doesn’t want it, me and Bobby Green mix it up. My manager’s already contacted Sean Shelby and the UFC that I’m good to go and I want to have a fight. So it’s first in, best dressed. If Gamrot wants to sit and wait, I’m not going to sit and wait. I’m not going to wait around for him. I’m ready for action.”

Of course, Mateusz Gamrot is the backup for the lightweight title fight at UFC 294 between Islam Makhchev and Charles Oliveira. With that, whether or not he wants to return in December or January, is uncertain, which is why Dan Hooker would be interested in Bobby Green. But Hooker prefers to face Gamrot as he thinks that is the fight that gets him closest to a title shot.

Dan Hooker is currently ranked ninth at lightweight and is 23-12 as a pro.