Dan Hooker announces he’s set to return at UFC 285 in Las Vegas against Jalin Turner

Dan Hooker will be looking to make it two wins in a row this March.

Hooker announced to The Mac Life on Tuesday that he is set to return at UFC 285 on March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada against Jalin Turner. The event will be headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.

Dan Hooker (22-12) snapped his two-fight losing skid last time out as he scored a second-round TKO over Claudio Puelles at UFC 281. Prior to that, he suffered a first-round TKO to Arnold Allen in his return to featherweight and a first-round submission loss to Islam Makhachev, in a scrap he took on short notice.

Hooker has been in the UFC since 2014 and has a record of 12-8 inside the Octagon. In his tenure, the 11th-ranked lightweight has notable wins over Al Iaquinta, Paul Felder, James Vick, Gilbert Burns, Jim Miller, and Marc Diakese among others.

Jalin Turner (13-5) is riding a five-fight winning streak and is coming off a first-round submission win over Brad Riddell at UFC 276. Riddell, of course, is Hooker’s close friend and teammate which also adds some stakes to this fight.

Turner is currently ranked 10th at lightweight and also on the win streak, he TKO’d Jamie Mullarkey, submitted Uros Medic, submitted Brook Weaver and TKO’d Joshua Culibao. The American is 6-2 in the UFC with his other win coming over Callan Potter while his losses came to Matt Frevola and suffered a TKO loss to Vicente Luque on short notice in his UFC debut.

With the addition of Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner, UFC 285 is as follows:

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Cody Garbrandt vs. Julio Arce

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Farid Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman

