Watch Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker’s live reaction to Alexander Volkanovski’s loss at UFC 284 (Video)

Israel Adesanya has released footage of his and Dan Hooker’s reaction to Alexander Volkanovski’s UFC 284 defeat.

Last weekend, Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker were in attendance for UFC 284 in Perth, Australia. In addition to that, the likes of Tai Tuivasa, Robert Whittaker and Kai Kara-France were also present.

Volkanovski put on one hell of a show as he battled Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship. He ended the fifth strongly, dropping Islam before unleashing some nice ground and pound.

Alas, in the end, it was Makhachev who had his hand raised in victory as he retained the belt via unanimous decision.

Many agreed with the call from the judges, but some weren’t so pleased. It was an incredibly close fight and you could argue three of the five rounds, and definitely two, could’ve gone either way.

The aforementioned Adesanya and Hooker had their reaction to the decision caught on camera, with the footage now being released.

When the bell actually goes, Volkanovski’s friends and family appear to think he’s secured the win. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be – this time, at least.

They went on to console him backstage as he came to terms with the loss. Now, he aims to rebuild, potentially even securing an immediate rematch if the UFC so desires.

Adesanya stands up for his guy

The brotherhood that City Kickboxing has been able to build up is unmatched. They’ve put together a team that anyone would be proud of, and it may well be the best team in all of mixed martial arts.

As for Adesanya, he will return to action later this year at UFC 287 when he attempts to recapture his UFC middleweight championship from Alex Pereira.

Are you excited to see Israel Adesanya return to the Octagon? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!