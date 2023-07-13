Teddy Atlas believes Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner proved that “there’s no racism in this world”

Boxing legend Teddy Atlas has made a pretty interesting observation regarding the UFC 290 battle between Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner.

Last weekend, Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner went to war. They put on a show for the ages in a moment that all of us watching will never forget. In the end, even with a broken arm and orbital bone, Hooker was able to edge out the split decision win.

RELATED: UFC 290 RESULTS: DAN HOOKER DEFEATS JALIN TURNER IN A THRILLING WAR (HIGHLIGHTS)

It’s the kind of performance, and fight, that will live long in the memory. It had pundits making all kinds of declarations in the days following, including Teddy Atlas.

During an episode of his podcast, he made quite the statement about what these two warriors were able to produce.

“Here they are, in that hospital, they don’t care about anything. They don’t care about what they were doing two hours ago. There’s no anger, there’s no hate, there’s no animosity of any kind,” Atlas said. “There’s no thought about ethnicity, race, religion; nothing. Only mutual respect for each other, and love! Brotherhood! Real brotherhood!