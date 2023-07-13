Teddy Atlas believes Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner proved that “there’s no racism in this world”
Boxing legend Teddy Atlas has made a pretty interesting observation regarding the UFC 290 battle between Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner.
Last weekend, Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner went to war. They put on a show for the ages in a moment that all of us watching will never forget. In the end, even with a broken arm and orbital bone, Hooker was able to edge out the split decision win.
It’s the kind of performance, and fight, that will live long in the memory. It had pundits making all kinds of declarations in the days following, including Teddy Atlas.
During an episode of his podcast, he made quite the statement about what these two warriors were able to produce.
“Here they are, in that hospital, they don’t care about anything. They don’t care about what they were doing two hours ago. There’s no anger, there’s no hate, there’s no animosity of any kind,” Atlas said. “There’s no thought about ethnicity, race, religion; nothing. Only mutual respect for each other, and love! Brotherhood! Real brotherhood!
Atlas makes strange Hooker vs Turner call
“They’re appreciating each other for what each other did for each other. People think I’m crazy, but they were trying to kill each other,” Atlas continued. “When you see that, you realize, there’s no racism in this world. I know people’s eyebrows are gonna go up when they hear me say that. Yeah, you got idiots out there that have their problems. But in reality, when it comes down to it, if you leave people and lead people to what they are, their common denominator, they are human. There’s a brotherhood of humanity there.”
Quotes via MMA News
