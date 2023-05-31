Dan Hooker explains why he’s interested in fighting for “silly little” BMF title

By Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023

Dan Hooker thinks the BMF belt is a “silly little” title, but he’s still interested in fighting for it.

Dan Hooker

Dana White recently announced that the BMF title is back up for grabs following Jorge Masvidal’s retirement and Dustin Poirier will take on Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 291 for the belt. Although Hooker’s main goal is to become the UFC lightweight champion, he says he still has some interest in fighting for the BMF belt.

But, the only reason why Hooker wants to fight for the BMF title is he hopes it comes with pay-per-view points like champions receive so he can get more money.

“It’s cool. Gaethje vs. Poirier, that’s a cool fight. BMF title, it’s like a fun little thing they can drag out,” Hooker said to The AllStar. “I don’t know if you get, do you get pay-per-view points for a BMF title? If you do, I’m interested. I immediately became interested in the BMF title… It’s a silly little title, but if you give me pay-per-view points, I’ll wrap any belt around my waist for pay-per-view points.”

RELATED: Justin Gaethje calls BMF belt stupid but explains why he’s excited for rematch with Dustin Poirier.

With the UFC awarding pay-per-view points to the BMF champion, Hooker has an interest in competing for the belt even though he knows it is a gimmick. However, if Hooker is going to get a chance to fight for the BMF title, he will need to beat Jalin Turner at UFC 290 and string together some wins. But, the Kiwi is always down to scrap and puts on entertaining fights so he certainly fits the bill of a BMF.

Dan Hooker (22-12) returned to the win column last time out with a TKO victory over Claudio Puelles. Prior to that, he lost back-to-back fights to Arnold Allen in his return to featherweight which lasted one fight and was submitted by Islam Makhachev in a scrap he took on short notice. In his career, he has notable wins over Paul Felder, Al Iaquinta, and Gilbert Burns while also losing a Fight of the Night main event scrap to Dustin Poirier.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dan Hooker UFC

Related

Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland believes he "should" be fighting Israel Adesanya next: "That one needs to happen"

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023
Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor vows that his fight against Michael Chandler will be "the greatest return in combat sports"

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023

Conor McGregor knows his fight against Michael Chandler will be highly anticipated.

Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor makes threatening claim ahead of Michael Chandler fight: "You're going to see a visual of a head hanging off"

Lewis Simpson - May 30, 2023

Conor McGregor has made a violent claim of what to expect when he meets Michael Chandler later in the year.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Javier Mendez reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov is still coaching his fighters despite recent announcement

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still coaching his fighters, according to Javier Mendez.

Daniel Cormier, UFC
UFC

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier shares his top three fights of 2023

Susan Cox - May 30, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is sharing his top three fights of 2023.

Dana White, Power Slap

UFC President Dana White sounds off on uneducated critics of Power Slap: “Pure hate”

Susan Cox - May 30, 2023
Conor McGregor
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski and Conor McGregor go back and forth over a potential UFC fight at lightweight

Susan Cox - May 30, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski and Conor McGregor are going back and forth over a potential UFC fight at lightweight.

Mike-Brown-and-Dustin-Poirier
Jake Paul

Dustin Poirier shares his prediction for upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match: “It’s not an easy fight”

Susan Cox - May 30, 2023

Dustin Poirier is sharing his prediction for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 124, UFC Vegas 74
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 124 with Randy Couture, Jim Miller, and Daniel Pineda

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023

The 124th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 74 this weekend and to talk Francis Ngannou’s signing with the PFL.

Shavkat Rakhmonov
Kelvin Gastelum

Chael Sonnen slams Shavkat Rakhmonov for his callout of Kelvin Gastelum: “It was about as wimpy as you could do a callout”

Harry Kettle - May 30, 2023

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has questioned Shavkat Rakhmonov for his recent callout of returning welterweight Kelvin Gastelum.