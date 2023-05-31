Dan Hooker explains why he’s interested in fighting for “silly little” BMF title

Dan Hooker thinks the BMF belt is a “silly little” title, but he’s still interested in fighting for it.

Dana White recently announced that the BMF title is back up for grabs following Jorge Masvidal’s retirement and Dustin Poirier will take on Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 291 for the belt. Although Hooker’s main goal is to become the UFC lightweight champion, he says he still has some interest in fighting for the BMF belt.

But, the only reason why Hooker wants to fight for the BMF title is he hopes it comes with pay-per-view points like champions receive so he can get more money.

“It’s cool. Gaethje vs. Poirier, that’s a cool fight. BMF title, it’s like a fun little thing they can drag out,” Hooker said to The AllStar. “I don’t know if you get, do you get pay-per-view points for a BMF title? If you do, I’m interested. I immediately became interested in the BMF title… It’s a silly little title, but if you give me pay-per-view points, I’ll wrap any belt around my waist for pay-per-view points.”

With the UFC awarding pay-per-view points to the BMF champion, Hooker has an interest in competing for the belt even though he knows it is a gimmick. However, if Hooker is going to get a chance to fight for the BMF title, he will need to beat Jalin Turner at UFC 290 and string together some wins. But, the Kiwi is always down to scrap and puts on entertaining fights so he certainly fits the bill of a BMF.

Dan Hooker (22-12) returned to the win column last time out with a TKO victory over Claudio Puelles. Prior to that, he lost back-to-back fights to Arnold Allen in his return to featherweight which lasted one fight and was submitted by Islam Makhachev in a scrap he took on short notice. In his career, he has notable wins over Paul Felder, Al Iaquinta, and Gilbert Burns while also losing a Fight of the Night main event scrap to Dustin Poirier.