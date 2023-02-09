Dan Hooker requests Dana White allow him to compete on upcoming Power Slap pay-per-view: “Show/win and I’m in”

Dan Hooker is requesting Dana White allow him to compete on the upcoming Power Slap pay-per-view.

‘Power Slap’ premiered on Wednesday, January 18th on TBS to a viewing audience of approximately 295,000.

The numbers have been growing as has the controversy surrounding the ‘sport’.

One of the UFC fighters who has been impressed with the show is none other than Dan Hooker.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘ last month, Hooker said:

“SLAP is my new favorite show.”

“It’s like fighting but we skip the bulls**t and get straight to the knockouts.”

The 32 year old lightweight has had a mixed bag as of late in the Octagon. Hooker (22-12 MMA) last fought in November of last year, defeating Claudio Puelles (12-3 MMA) via TKO at UFC 281. Prior to that victory Hooker had lost 4 of his last 5 fights to Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA), Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA), Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) and Arnold Allen (19-1 MMA).

Hooker was scheduled to get back in the Octagon to face Jalin Turner (13-5 MMA) on March 4th at UFC 285, however it was revealed this week that ‘The Hangman’ suffered a broken hand while training which forced him to withdraw from the bout.

MMA journalist Mike Heck revealed on ‘Twitter’:

“Dan Hooker is out of his #UFC285 matchup with Jalin Turner after suffering a broken hand, per sources.”

Well, apparently Hooker, tongue-and-cheek is now asking UFC President White if he can participate along with Turner in the Power Slap PPV.

Taking to ‘Twitter’, Dan ‘The Hangman’ Hooker tweeted:

“@danawhite I have an idea

Me vs Turner Power Slap

Show/win and I’m in for the PPV.”

What do you think of Dan Hookers’ request to be part of the newest trending show, ‘Power Slap’?

