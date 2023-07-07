Islam Makhachev responds to Dan Hooker’s claim that he used an IV prior to their fight at UFC 267

Islam Makhachev has laughed off claims from Dan Hooker that he used an IV prior to their UFC 267 showdown in October 2021.

Back in late 2021, Dan Hooker opted to take on Islam Makhachev on short notice. In the end, the contest went how many were expecting, with Makhachev picking up a quick submission win. His road to immortality, of course, would eventually end in him capturing the UFC lightweight championship.

RELATED: DAN HOOKER ACCUSES ISLAM MAKHACHEV OF CHEATING USING AN IV AFTER WEIGH-IN: “HE DOESN’T CHEAT, HE DOESN’T WIN”

Dan Hooker, meanwhile, hasn’t had the best of times in recent years. With that being said, he did note previously that he believed Mahkachev used an IV heading into their collision – which is a belief he doubled down on in a recent episode of The MMA Hour.

“100 percent it was Islam Makhachev that took the I.V.,” Hooker said. “That’s my opinion. I feel like it might have potentially been a genuine misunderstanding of the rules. We saw from my outburst, USADA’s clarification then the backlash, there’s still a lot of misunderstanding about the actual rule. I couldn’t even tell ya the actual rule. USADA’s like absolutely fine with it if you get a nurse to do it but then most commissions — it comes down to the local commission. It’s obviously not allowed in Australia but who knows?”

Quotes via MMA News

In response, Makhachev sent out the following tweet.

Dan hooker is miserable loser lol 😂 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) July 6, 2023

“Dan hooker is miserable loser lol”