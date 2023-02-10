Michael Chandler explains why former opponent Dan Hooker is one of his favorite fighters

UFC star Michael Chandler has explained why former opponent Dan Hooker is one of his favourite fighters in mixed martial arts.

Last week, it was announced that Michael Chandler will welcome Conor McGregor back to the Octagon this year. He’ll do so after the two have coached opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter.

Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Michael Chandler has lived up to his promise. He said he’d bring the heat and he said he’d be here for a good time, not a long time.

While he hasn’t always picked up the win, he’s certainly provided us all with some memorable moments during his tenure.

His first bout with the company came all the way back in January 2021. On that night at UFC 257, he beat Dan Hooker via TKO to really announce himself to his new audience.

As it turns out, Chandler is actually a big fan of what Hooker brings to the table in MMA.

“I think Dan Hooker is one of my favorite fighters, in and out of the octagon. He’s just a good dude. He’s a family man. People like him. He’s always shown up. He’s always fought extremely hard and he’s very talented. It was great to see him put together a win in his last fight. I do think, things can turn on a dime in this sport.”

Chandler praises Hooker

“I think Dan Hooker, we could see a resurgence of Dan Hooker very soon. He’s got all the talent in the world. I’m excited to see Dan put together some wins and stay inside that top ten.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Do you agree with Michael Chandler’s assessment of Dan Hooker? Do you believe Chandler will be able to beat Conor McGregor later this year? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!