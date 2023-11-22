Rafael dos Anjos and Terrance McKinney among fighters calling to replace Dan Hooker against Bobby Green at UFC Austin

By Cole Shelton - November 21, 2023

Rafael dos Anjos is among the fighters willing to step up on short notice to fight Bobby Green at UFC Austin.

Rafael dos Anjos and Bobby Green

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Dan Hooker has suffered an arm injury to the same arm he broke back in July and was forced out of his UFC Austin co-main event fight against Green. Following the news, Green took to social media and asked UFC fighters who would be a gangster like him and step up on short notice.

“Let’s see who’s gangster like me. I fought on 10 days’ notice, I went on two weeks’ notice, I made weight, passed the f**k out, my lungs collapsed, and everything on two weeks’ notice. I did it all. Let me see who gangster like me, I guarantee you nobody steps up, let’s find out,” Green said in an Instagram story.

Following Bobby Green asking people to step up, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos took to social media to offer his services at UFC Austin.

Hey @BobbyKGreen Austin is backyard. Let’s Scrap,” with dos Anjos also adding in another tweet “I can make 165/170 let’s do it.”

Rafael dos Anjos was also not the only name to call out Bobby Green, instead Terrance McKinney also threw his name in the hat to be a replacement opponent at UFC Austin.

“I’m in @ufc what’s up would be a honor to throw down with king but every torch must be past down… I’m gangsta like that too Matt Frevola 10 day notice Drew Dober 8 day notice Brandon Morotte 6 day notice,” McKinney wrote.

Finally, Jared Gordon, who fought Bobby Green earlier this year in a No Contest due to an accidental head butt is calling for a rematch.

“Run it back,” Gordon wrote.

As of right now, Bobby Green hasn’t responded to any of these fighters. But, there are several interested people in this fight so hopefully Green will remain on UFC Austin.

