UFC 290 Results: Dan Hooker defeats Jalin Turner in a thrilling war (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 290 results, including the lightweight matchup between Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner.

Hooker (22-12 MMA) will be competing for the first time since scoring a TKO victory over Claudio Puelles at last year’s UFC 281 event. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The Hangman’, as he had previously suffered stoppage losses to Arnold Allen and Islam Makhachev.

Meanwhile, Jalin Turner (13-6 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision loss to Mateusz Gamrot at March’s UFC 285 event. Prior to that setback, ‘The Tarantula’ had put together an impressive five-fight win streak, with all 5 victories coming by way of stoppage.

Round one of this lightweight scrap begins and Jalin Turner lands some hard low kicks early. He lands a nice right hand over the top. Another low kick from ‘The Tarantula’. Dan Hooker looks to respond with a kick of his own, but accidentally connects with a groin of his opponent. We have a brief break and then restart. Turner quickly gets back to work with his kicks. He lands another nice right hand. ‘The Hangman’ responds with a pair of nice kicks of his own. Turner with a nice left and then a front kick up the middle. Hooker goes to the body with a kick. One minute remains in the opening round. Hooker with a body kick, but Jalin Turner counters nicely with a right hand. He follows that up with a big combination. Hooker lands a high kick. A big right hand from Turner. The fighters trade big shots in the pocket. The horn sounds to end an exciting opening round of action.

Round two begins and Jalin Turner is looking to close the distance early. Dan Hooker keeps him at bay with a calf kick. He follows that up with a kick to the ribs. Turner with a low kick and then a nice short right hand. Hooker with an inside low kick. He lands another. ‘The Tarantula’ with a nice switch kick. The action slows for a moment and then Turner lands a huge left high kick. Hooker is rocked and Turner swarms on him with elbows and punches. The New Zealand native appears to be ok, but he is cut open now. Another good left head kick from Turner. ‘The Hangman’ eats it and counters with a right hand. One minute remains in round two. Dan Hooker comes forward with a good combination. Turner might be rocked here. Hooker is all over him with punches. He goes to the body and then the head. The fight goes to the floor and Hooker takes the back. He looks to lock in a rear-naked choke but the horn sounds to end round two.

Hooker was SWINGING in round two 👊 #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/JVaQM8FKNe — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 9, 2023

The third and final round begins and Dan Hooker rocks Jalin Turner with a left hand. ‘The Hangman’ looks to press forward but gets countered by a big punch. ‘The Tarantula’ with a hard kick to the body. He is not backing down here. Hooker looks to apply some pressure here. Turner seems like he is fading. Remember, he misses weight by 3 pounds. Turner shoots for a takedown. He gets it but Hooker is quickly back to his feet. Dan Hooker with a flurry of shots now and Turner goes down. This fight is all sorts of crazy. Dan is looking to land some ground and pound. Jalin Turner moves for a triangle choke. He lets that go and then lands some elbows from off of his back. One minute remains in round three. Hooker trying to stay busy with some body shots. Turner works his way back to his feet. He lands a body kick. Another kick from Turner. He presses forward but the horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 290 Results: Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

