Dan Hooker “would love to” fight Beneil Dariush at UFC 303 at International Fight Week

By Cole Shelton - April 23, 2024

Dan Hooker is hoping to face Beneil Dariush next.

Dan Hooker

Hooker has been rehabbing the broken arm he sustained during his win over Jalin Turner from last July. He reinjured the arm in his training camp for Bobby Green which was supposed to take place last December.

The plan now for Hooker is to return this summer and he’s interested in facing Beneil Darisuh at UFC 303 who recently expressed interest in facing the Kiwi native.

“June on that card, if Beneil wants it, I would love to. I would love to take that fight… June, International Fight Week, I will punch Beneil Dariush’s head clean of his shoulders. There is no doubt about it. That would obviously be my top pick, he has been quiet shooting his shot, I don’t know if that’s a date he’s willing to commit to. If I get a contract through, I’ll be signing that in two seconds,” Hooker said to TheAllStar.

On paper, a fight between Dan Hooker and Beneil Dariush does make sense, especially at UFC 303. Dariush is ranked sixth at lightweight while Hooker is ranked 11th, and Beneil will need to fight below him in the rankings after back-to-back losses. It’s also a crucial fight for the lightweight division, as the winner would be a win or two away from being in a title fight or title eliminator bout.

Dan Hooker is 23-12 as a pro and riding a two-fight winning streak. Before the win over Jalin Turner, he scored a TKO win over Claudio Puelles after a loss to Arnold Allen in his return to featherweight after a submission loss to Islam Makhachev.

Beneil Dariush, meanwhile, is 22-6-1 and on a two-fight losing skid having suffered first-round knockout losses to Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira. Before the setbacks, Dariush was on an eight-fight winning streak and had notable wins over Mateusz Gamrot, Tony Ferguson, Drew Dober, Drakkar Klose, and Thiago Mosies among others.

Related

Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson names top NMF’s in the UFC, including a pair of former champions

Curtis Calhoun - April 23, 2024
Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards' coach says he's "99.9 percent" certain Belal Muhammad is next

Cole Shelton - April 23, 2024

Dave Lovell, the head coach of Leon Edwards expects his fighter to defend his welterweight title in Manchester against Belal Muhammad.

Max Holloway punches Justin Gaethje UFC 300
Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje has no regrets over trading with Max Holloway in final seconds of UFC 300 bout: "There was no other option"

Josh Evanoff - April 23, 2024

Justin Gaethje wasn’t going to say no to trading with Max Holloway in the final seconds of their UFC 300 fight.

Islam Makhachev, Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Islam Makhachev believes that the UFC "has to give" him a shot at Leon Edwards soon: "I already beat all these guys"

Josh Evanoff - April 23, 2024

Islam Makhachev believes that he has to face UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards sooner rather than later.

Stephen Thompson, Michael 'Venom' Page
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson responds to Michael 'Venom' Page's 'boring fight' claims about a potential UFC booking

Curtis Calhoun - April 23, 2024

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson has responded to Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s recent remarks about a possible UFC booking.

Ronda Rousey, Joe Rogan

Ronda Rousey details rift with Joe Rogan, MMA media towards the end of her UFC run: "I'll be waiting on that call forever!""

Curtis Calhoun - April 23, 2024
Arman Tsarukyan, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Arman Tsarukyan hits back at Michael Chandler over harsh criticism of declined short-notice UFC title fight: "You're waiting for a paycheck"

Curtis Calhoun - April 23, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan didn’t take long to respond to Michael Chandler’s stance that declining a short-notice title fight at UFC 302 was a mistake.

Aljamain Sterling
Calvin Kattar

Sean O’Malley weighs in on Aljamain Sterling’s “boring decision” win over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300: “I saved the bantamweight division”

Harry Kettle - April 23, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Aljamain Sterling’s dominant decision win over Calvin Kattar.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 162
Radio

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 162 with Austen Lane and Anthony Taylor

Cole Shelton - April 23, 2024

The 162nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 91.

John Kavanagh and Conor McGregor sitting
John Kavanagh

Coach John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is looking “super slick” ahead of comeback fight at UFC 303

Harry Kettle - April 23, 2024

Head coach John Kavanagh has said that Conor McGregor is looking slick ahead of his comeback fight at UFC 303.