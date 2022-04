Calvin Kattar Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 23-5-0

FAQ's

Calvin Kattar next fight? Calvin Kattar has 2 possible matchups with Arnold Allen opening odds at +150, Ilia Topuria opening odds at -110,

Calvin Kattar last fight? Calvin Kattar won their last fight against Giga Chikadze by Decision (Unanimous) on Jan. 15, 2022 at UFC on ESPN 32 - Kattar vs. Chikadze.

Is Calvin Kattar retired? Calvin Kattar last fought Giga Chikadze 3 months and 18 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Calvin Kattar from? Calvin Kattar is from Methuen, Massachusetts, United States.

Has Calvin Kattar ever been knocked out? Calvin Kattar has never lost via KO/TKO. Though they have lost 1 time by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) to James Jones on May / 31 / 2008 at EliteXC - Primetime