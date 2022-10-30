UFC Vegas 63 Results: Arnold Allen stops Calvin Kattar in Round 2 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 63 event is headlined by a key featherweight matchup featuring Arnold Allen taking on Calvin Kattar.

Allen (18-1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting an eleven-fight winning streak, his most recent being a first-round TKO victory over Dan Hooker. ‘Almighty’ has gone a perfect 9-0 since making his UFC debut back in June of 2015.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Calvin Kattar (23-6 MMA) will be looking to rebound from his split decision setback to Josh Emmett this past June. Prior to that loss, ‘The Boston Finisher’ had earned a unanimous decision victory over Giga Chikadze.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 63 main event begins and Arnold Allen lands a low kick after a short feeling out process. Allen looking to find a way to close the distance. Kattar keeps him at bay by popping his jab. Another low kick from ‘Almighty’. He lands another. Kattar with a short left. Allen misses with a front kick. So does Kattar. Arnold finds a home for a left. Kattar answers but then Allen lands two more shots. Calvin Kattar with a front kick to the body. Allen responds with a straight left. He lands a low kick. Kattar returns fire with a kick of his own. Another left hand from ‘Almighty’. He comes forward with a big flurry. Kattar rolls of the fence and gets back to range. Kattar with a nice kick and then an elbow. He lands a jab. One-minute remains. Allen lands a pair of hard lefts. He leaps in with another. Kattar eats a strike and appears to have an issue with his knee. He drops down and Arnold Allen is fully in on the attack. He looks to lock up a choke but the horn sounds to end round one.

- Advertisement -

Round two of the UFC Vegas 63 main event begins and Calvin Kattar told his corner that he popped his knee between rounds. Arnold Allen throws a low kick and Kattar drops and this one is all over. Ugly way to finish but credit to ‘Almighty’.

sweep the leg, Johnny pic.twitter.com/sMTYd8Yg3M — MMA Fire 3.0 (@firemmaclips) October 30, 2022

Official UFC Vegas 63 Result: Arnold Allen def. Calvin Kattar via TKO (knee injury) in Round 2

- Advertisement -

Who would you like to see Allen fight next following his TKO victory over Kattar this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -