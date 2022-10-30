x
MMA NewsArnold AllenCalvin KattarUFCUFC Vegas 63

UFC Vegas 63 Results: Arnold Allen stops Calvin Kattar in Round 2 (Video)

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 63 event is headlined by a key featherweight matchup featuring Arnold Allen taking on Calvin Kattar.

Allen (18-1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting an eleven-fight winning streak, his most recent being a first-round TKO victory over Dan Hooker. ‘Almighty’ has gone a perfect 9-0 since making his UFC debut back in June of 2015.

Meanwhile, Calvin Kattar (23-6 MMA) will be looking to rebound from his split decision setback to Josh Emmett this past June. Prior to that loss, ‘The Boston Finisher’ had earned a unanimous decision victory over Giga Chikadze.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 63 main event begins and Arnold Allen lands a low kick after a short feeling out process. Allen looking to find a way to close the distance. Kattar keeps him at bay by popping his jab. Another low kick from ‘Almighty’. He lands another. Kattar with a short left. Allen misses with a front kick. So does Kattar. Arnold finds a home for a left. Kattar answers but then Allen lands two more shots. Calvin Kattar with a front kick to the body. Allen responds with a straight left. He lands a low kick. Kattar returns fire with a kick of his own. Another left hand from ‘Almighty’. He comes forward with a big flurry. Kattar rolls of the fence and gets back to range. Kattar with a nice kick and then an elbow. He lands a jab. One-minute remains. Allen lands a pair of hard lefts. He leaps in with another. Kattar eats a strike and appears to have an issue with his knee. He drops down and Arnold Allen is fully in on the attack. He looks to lock up a choke but the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 63 main event begins and Calvin Kattar told his corner that he popped his knee between rounds. Arnold Allen throws a low kick and Kattar drops and this one is all over. Ugly way to finish but credit to ‘Almighty’.

Official UFC Vegas 63 Result: Arnold Allen def. Calvin Kattar via TKO (knee injury) in Round 2

Who would you like to see Allen fight next following his TKO victory over Kattar this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
