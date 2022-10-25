x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Home » MMA News » Calvin Kattar not looking for a fast-track to titl...
MMA NewsArnold AllenCalvin KattarUFC

Calvin Kattar not looking for a fast-track to title shot with win over Arnold Allen: “I want that Charles Oliveira s*it, make people proud”

Josh Evanoff

UFC featherweight contender Calvin Kattar isn’t looking for a fast track to the top.

‘The Boston Finisher’ has been out of action since his main event with Josh Emmett in June. That bout was a devastating one for Kattar, as he lost by split decision. However, many fighters came to his defense and stated that he deserved the decision.

- Advertisement -

The featherweight contender is set to return this Saturday at UFC Vegas 63, for his fourth straight main event. Standing opposite Kattar will be the rising Arnold Allen. ‘Almighty’ is riding a lengthy-winning streak, last defeating Dan Hooker in March.

The Brit believes he’s just one fight away from scoring a title shot. However, Calvin Kattar isn’t exactly hoping to get a title shot next, even if he defeats Arnold Allen. Instead, he’d prefer to work his way up, and not rush into a championship fight.

- Advertisement -

On The MMA Hour, the featherweight contender opined that it would be better to go through the mud and work for a title shot than to be fast-tracked. Kattar also compared himself to Charles Oliveira, and how hard ‘Do Bronx’ had to work, which made the championship that much sweeter.

Calvin Kattar Josh Emmett
(via Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

“Yeah, [I could be close to a title shot].” stated Kattar. “You already know, you take an L, and you have to go through the consolation rounds. It’s almost better to be fast-tracked right to the title like the other guys. But, I’ve always come up a [different] way, and I don’t want no f*cking fast track. I want to earn it.”

He continued, “I want that Charles Oliveira s*it, make people proud and happy of me when I get it, [saying] ‘Man, this kid got it through the mud, he earned that.’ I feel like that’s more my story and I’m cool with it. I only want it if I feel like I’ve earned it myself. We’re working hard every day to make that a reality.”

What do you make of his comments? Do you agree? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
- Advertisement -
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleNate Diaz sends a message to “rookies” Charles Oliveira, Kevin Holland and Dustin Poirier: “This is what happens when you guys fight me”
Next articleCub Swanson says TJ Dillashaw “couldn’t even lift his left arm” just a few weeks before fighting Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy