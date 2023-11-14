Aljamain Sterling reveals he’s been offered Calvin Kattar for UFC featherweight debut

Aljamain Sterling could be moving up to featherweight for his next fight.

Sterling is coming off a knockout loss to Sean O’Malley in August to lose the bantamweight title. Prior to the setback, he was already talking about moving up to featherweight, as the cut to 135lbs was getting harder and harder.

With Aljamain Sterling not getting an immediate rematch against Sean O’Malley, the former bantamweight champ says he’s been offered a fight against featherweight Calvin Kattar.

“So some breaking news, I was offered Kattar, amongst three others, two of the guys were actually friends so I said I would respectfully like to decline those,” Alajmain Sterling revealed on his YouTube channel. “One of them was coming off a loss. Kattar was the highest-ranking one out of all of them.”

As of right now, the fight has not been made official as it’s uncertain if Calvin Kattar has accepted the scrap against Aljamain Sterling.

If the bout does happen, Sterling says he would give it his all as he says he wants to be a legit featherweight and not a bantamweight moving up when the fight happens.

“I like Kattar, I’m just not really looking to go up and take a chance. I don’t mind taking a chance, but I’m not going up to say, hey, I’m coming here for second place. If I go up, I’m going up to be number one. There’s no half-assing this process. That’s the thing I have to figure out. I just don’t want to hit Kattar and then it goes, he doesn’t feel it,” Alajamain Sterling added. “I would love to see what would happen actually happen if I just sit down the way I’ve been hitting pads, and just crack someone for once.”

Kattar hasn’t fought since October of 2022 when he tore his ACL during his fight against Arnold Allen. He’s also on a two-fight win streak while Sterling is coming off the loss to O’Malley.