Pros react after Arnold Allen defeats Calvin Kattar by TKO at UFC Vegas 63

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 63 event was headlined by a key featherweight matchup featuring Arnold Allen taking on Calvin Kattar.

Allen (19-1 MMA) had entered the contest sporting an eleven-fight winning streak, his most recent being a first-round TKO victory over Dan Hooker. ‘Almighty’ was sporting a perfect 9-0 record inside of the Octagon ahead of tonight’s affair.

Meanwhile, Calvin Kattar (23-7 MMA) was looking to rebound from his split decision loss to Josh Emmett this past June. Prior to that setback, ‘The Boston Finisher’ was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Giga Chikadze.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 63 main event did not end in the fashion anyone had hoped for. After an exciting opening four minutes, ‘The Boston Finisher’ appeared to blow out his knee in the late stages of round one. Kattar decided to continue fighting for round two but immediately proceeded to collapse following a low kick from Allen. The fight was immediately waved off by the referee and ‘Almighty’ walked away the victor.

Official UFC Vegas 63 Result: Arnold Allen def. Calvin Kattar via TKO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Kattar vs. Allen’ below:

Im with Kattar lfg 😤 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 30, 2022

👀 Looking for a statement!! #UFCVegas63 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 30, 2022

That’s more than likely ACL. I tore mine the exact same way landing from a switch knee. #UFCVegas63 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 30, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Arnold Allen defeating Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 63:

Not the way anybody expected this one to go This one will go down as a TKO for @ArnoldBFA after Kattar suffers a knee injury #UFCVegas63 pic.twitter.com/bPthoJOzwd — UFC (@ufc) October 30, 2022

Allen was looking surgical tonight. Southpaws are a tricky bunch to prep for. Unfortunate for Kattar after the jump knee attempt. Hoping for the best with that injury for him. #UFCVegas63 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 30, 2022

Technically, the first TKO/KO loss for Kattar. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 30, 2022

Arnold Allen looked very good! Unfortunately injury for Kattar 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #UFCVegas63 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 30, 2022

Who would you like to see Arnold Allen fight next following his TKO victory over Calvin Kattar this evening in Las Vegas?

