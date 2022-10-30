x
MMA NewsArnold AllenCalvin KattarUFCUFC Vegas 63

Pros react after Arnold Allen defeats Calvin Kattar by TKO at UFC Vegas 63

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 63 event was headlined by a key featherweight matchup featuring Arnold Allen taking on Calvin Kattar.

Allen (19-1 MMA) had entered the contest sporting an eleven-fight winning streak, his most recent being a first-round TKO victory over Dan Hooker. ‘Almighty’ was sporting a perfect 9-0 record inside of the Octagon ahead of tonight’s affair.

Meanwhile, Calvin Kattar (23-7 MMA) was looking to rebound from his split decision loss to Josh Emmett this past June. Prior to that setback, ‘The Boston Finisher’ was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Giga Chikadze.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 63 main event did not end in the fashion anyone had hoped for. After an exciting opening four minutes, ‘The Boston Finisher’ appeared to blow out his knee in the late stages of round one. Kattar decided to continue fighting for round two but immediately proceeded to collapse following a low kick from Allen. The fight was immediately waved off by the referee and ‘Almighty’ walked away the victor.

Official UFC Vegas 63 Result: Arnold Allen def. Calvin Kattar via TKO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Kattar vs. Allen’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Arnold Allen defeating Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 63:

Who would you like to see Arnold Allen fight next following his TKO victory over Calvin Kattar this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
