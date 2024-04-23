Sean O’Malley weighs in on Aljamain Sterling’s “boring decision” win over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300: “I saved the bantamweight division”

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Aljamain Sterling’s dominant decision win over Calvin Kattar. At UFC 300, Aljamain Sterling defeated Calvin Kattar in convincing fashion. He battered him from pillar to post, largely through his dominant ground game. Now, many are left to wonder what’s next for him following his successful featherweight debut. RELATED: UFC 300 Results: Aljamain Sterling defeats Calvin Kattar (Highlights) One man who knows Sterling very well is Sean O’Malley. As many fans remember, ‘Suga’ knocked Aljamain out to capture the 135-pound crown last year. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, O’Malley spoke candidly about Sterling’s success and what the next step is for him at 145.

O’Malley’s view on Sterling’s win

“‘Aljo’ looked good – he made Calvin look bad,” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel. “I think it was three times, three different times, the crowd was booing. (Sterling was) just taking him down, holding him down and just holding him there, which, I mean, that’s just his style. You know, I saved the bantamweight division – that’s what I was about to say.”

“But who do you go next? If you would have went out there and finished Calvin in impressive fashion, then I’m like, ‘Damn, you could get a big fight,’” O’Malley said. “But after that – still, regardless whether people love him or hate him, Aljo is somewhat of a star and he gets a bigger fight after that.

“Calvin is on a three-fight losing streak. He’s a little bit older. You win a boring decision, who do you give Aljo now in the featherweight division? What about Diego Lopes? They’ll probably give him Movsar (Evloev).”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe Sean O’Malley is right? What do you think should be the next step for Aljamain Sterling in the featherweight division? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!