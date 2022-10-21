Dan Hardy sheds light on UFC exit, slams Dana White for staging concern for Calvin Kattar after Max Holloway fight: “That’s just dirty”

Former UFC commentator Dan Hardy has accused Dana White of staging concern for fighters.

‘The Outlaw’ was one of the most colorful fighters in the welterweight division from 2008 to 2012. His knockout power saw him claim wins over names such as Mike Swick and Marcus Davis. Hardy even scored a title shot against Georges St-Pierre in 2010.

- Advertisement -

However, in 2012, the British contender was forced to retire due to medical issues. Not long after, Hardy transitioned to his role as a commentator. He was mostly used on overseas cards, alongside John Gooden. The former MMA fighter remained in that spot for nearly a decade.

However, after a public argument with Herb Dean in July 2020, the commentator was on thin ice. In early 2021, Hardy was released from his UFC commentating contract. He was later cut from the promotion as a fighter a few months later.

- Advertisement -

Now, Dan Hardy has shed some light on his exit, as well as his issues with the UFC. In an interview with Freedom Pact, the Brit admitted that he could’ve handled things better upon his exit. However, there were multiple things that he, as a former fighter, couldn’t get past.

One of those things was a post-fight video that emerged following Calvin Kattar‘s brutal loss to Max Holloway in January 2021. Following the event’s end, a video was released showing UFC president Dana White demanding that the featherweight be taken to a hospital after the fight.

Despite how the video appears, the former commentator alleged that the moment was staged. Hardy claimed that White was mic’d up and that the promotion was more concerned about protecting themselves, than Kattar.

“And then going into the fifth round, and you have one guy that’s being beaten senseless by another fighter, right? Now, there is no reason why that fight shouldn’t have been stopped at the end of the fourth round. No discredit to Calvin Kattar, but he didn’t earn anything by taking that fifth round beating. But what we did see was that clip coming out of Dana talking to Hunter [Campbell] and being like, ‘Hey, we need to make sure he goes straight to a doctor after that.’ (h/t MMA Junkie)

- Advertisement -

“And it looks like, ‘Hey, they just caught this on camera across the arena.’ The dude was mic’d up. The receiver of the microphone was attached to the camera that was filming him from across the other side of the arena. That whole thing was staged to protect the UFC. And I watched that, and I’m like, ‘That’s just dirty.’ Actually do something to protect the fighter. Don’t do something to protect the sport or the company if the fighter gets damaged.”

As far as commentating duties go, the Brit hasn’t been picked up by any major MMA promotions. However, Hardy is slated to face Diego Sanchez next month on the undercard of Ricky Hatton’s return in a boxing match.

What do you think about Dan Hardy’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -