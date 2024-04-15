Aljamain Sterling calls out Brian Ortega following dominant win over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300: “I’m undeniable”
UFC featherweight Aljamain Sterling has called out Brian Ortega following his victory over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300.
On Saturday night, Aljamain Sterling made his debut at 145 pounds. It was an impressive one, too, as he dominated Calvin Kattar to really announce himself in the featherweight division.
Now, many are already wondering what’s next for ‘Funk Master’. He’s been a champion before at bantamweight, but now, he has a new division to try and conquer.
In the post-fight press conference, Sterling called his shot and asked for a showdown with Brian Ortega.
Sterling wants Ortega
“Give me the next best guy,” Sterling said at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference. “I’ll take Brian Ortega respectfully. He’s a guy I got to train with one time, same management, there’s no bad blood or anything like that. We’re both just trying to chase the same thing. It’s not like he’s my main training partner like Merab was. It’s a different situation.
“I think I beat a guy like him, and I’m undeniable.”
“This performance I got a little down on myself because if I want to beat a guy like Ilia, I need to be able to finish a guy like Kattar,” Sterling said. “As well-prepared as he was to defend some stuff on the ground, I was a little sad about it. I was like, ‘Man, if I can’t do certain things to him, then how the hell am I going to do things to a guy like that?’ You know, if I want to challenge for a world title again. That’s the way I kind of look at things.”
