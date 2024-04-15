Aljamain Sterling calls out Brian Ortega following dominant win over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300: “I’m undeniable”

UFC featherweight Aljamain Sterling has called out Brian Ortega following his victory over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300.

On Saturday night, Aljamain Sterling made his debut at 145 pounds. It was an impressive one, too, as he dominated Calvin Kattar to really announce himself in the featherweight division.

Now, many are already wondering what’s next for ‘Funk Master’. He’s been a champion before at bantamweight, but now, he has a new division to try and conquer.

In the post-fight press conference, Sterling called his shot and asked for a showdown with Brian Ortega.