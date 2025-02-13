Youssef Zalal eager to “solve the puzzle” of Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 102: “Shake up the division”

By Cole Shelton - February 12, 2025

Youssef Zalal is excited to prove he’s a true title contender at UFC Vegas 102.

Youssef Zalal

Zalal was brought back into the UFC last year and went 3-0 to show he’s a true contender. He will now get a tough test as he will face Calvin Kattar in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 102 on Saturday night at the Apex.

“They threw the name first before it got confirmed and of course, I’m going to take it,” Zalal said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I jumped on it and I’m grateful the opportunity came my way. I’m excited to go out and solve the puzzle.”

Entering the fight, Zalal isn’t overlooking Kattar at all, even though he’s on a three-fight losing streak and is 1-4 in his last four. Although many have said Kattar is past his prime, Zalal still believes he’s a legit contender and a dangerous opponent.

“They don’t give him the credit he deserves, look at the names he fought. I’m preparing for the best Calvin, the Calvin that was No. 5. You can’t underestimate the talent and experience that guy brings,” Zalal said. “I’m just excited to go out and show off and trying to solve this puzzle will be very exciting for me.”

Youssef Zalal plans to shake up the featherweight division

Although Youssef Zalal believes Calvin Kattar is still a dangerous opponent, he believes he has enough tools to finish him.

Zalal knows Kattar is durable, but he says his fight IQ will be the difference in why he can finish him and will put him a few fights away from a title shot.

“Man, he’s durable and a lot of guys don’t bring that high IQ… I’m excited to solve the puzzle in a different way that no one has done… A few fights from the title. You can steal the show by going out there and finishing Calvin and I will be the first guy to finish Calvin in the UFC so it will shake up the division,” Zalal added.

If Zalal gets the win, the goal is to headline a card and end the year as the next title contender.

“Headline a 2025 card. It all depends on the performance, that is my goal and I will make that happen,” Zalal concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Calvin Kattar UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier, Chael Sonnen

Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen pitch Colby Covington vs Michael Chiesa to fight after TUF 33

Cole Shelton - February 12, 2025
Joe Rogan
UFC

UFC commentator Joe Rogan offers his pick for the greatest heavyweight of all time: "He was a monster!"

Josh Evanoff - February 12, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has named Fedor Emelianenko as the heavyweight GOAT.

Megan Anderson
UFC

Former UFC title challenger Megan Anderson shows interest in move to boxing amid MMA hiatus: "You never know"

Josh Evanoff - February 12, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Megan Anderson is open to a move to the boxing ring.

Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Michael Chandler calls out Paddy Pimblett for International Fight Week: "opportunity of a lifetime for a young lad"

Cole Shelton - February 12, 2025

Michael Chandler has his eyes on his next opponent.

Kamaru Usman Tatiana Suarez
Tatiana Suarez

Kamaru Usman's brutally honest take on Tatiana Suarez's UFC 312 loss to Zhang Weili

Fernando Quiles - February 12, 2025

Kamaru Usman was disappointed by Tatiana Suarez’s performance against Zhang Weili.

Dricus du Plessis Alex Pereira

Former UFC champion thinks Dricus du Plessis would beat Alex Pereira in super fight: 'I'll definitely put my money on DDP'

Fernando Quiles - February 12, 2025
Paddy Pimblett
UFC

Paddy Pimblett wants in on UFC 314 card in Miami: 'That's the plan if I can get it'

Fernando Quiles - February 12, 2025

Paddy Pimblett is the latest fighter to throw his name in the hat for a potential spot on the UFC 314 card.

Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya explains why he's befriended some of his former rivals

Harry Kettle - February 12, 2025

UFC legend Israel Adesanya has explained why he’s now able to be friends with the likes of Alex Pereira and Robert Whittaker.

Daniel Cormier
Michael Chiesa

Michael Chiesa and WWE superstar feature on Daniel Cormier's coaching team for The Ultimate Fighter

Harry Kettle - February 12, 2025

A few interesting faces have made an appearance on Daniel Cormier’s coaching team for the new season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Stipe Miocic
UFC

Stipe Miocic makes his pick for the current best heavyweight in MMA

Harry Kettle - February 12, 2025

UFC legend Stipe Miocic has given his thoughts on who he believes in the best heavyweight in mixed martial arts right now.