Youssef Zalal eager to “solve the puzzle” of Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 102: “Shake up the division”
Youssef Zalal is excited to prove he’s a true title contender at UFC Vegas 102.
Zalal was brought back into the UFC last year and went 3-0 to show he’s a true contender. He will now get a tough test as he will face Calvin Kattar in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 102 on Saturday night at the Apex.
“They threw the name first before it got confirmed and of course, I’m going to take it,” Zalal said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I jumped on it and I’m grateful the opportunity came my way. I’m excited to go out and solve the puzzle.”
Entering the fight, Zalal isn’t overlooking Kattar at all, even though he’s on a three-fight losing streak and is 1-4 in his last four. Although many have said Kattar is past his prime, Zalal still believes he’s a legit contender and a dangerous opponent.
“They don’t give him the credit he deserves, look at the names he fought. I’m preparing for the best Calvin, the Calvin that was No. 5. You can’t underestimate the talent and experience that guy brings,” Zalal said. “I’m just excited to go out and show off and trying to solve this puzzle will be very exciting for me.”
Youssef Zalal plans to shake up the featherweight division
Although Youssef Zalal believes Calvin Kattar is still a dangerous opponent, he believes he has enough tools to finish him.
Zalal knows Kattar is durable, but he says his fight IQ will be the difference in why he can finish him and will put him a few fights away from a title shot.
“Man, he’s durable and a lot of guys don’t bring that high IQ… I’m excited to solve the puzzle in a different way that no one has done… A few fights from the title. You can steal the show by going out there and finishing Calvin and I will be the first guy to finish Calvin in the UFC so it will shake up the division,” Zalal added.
If Zalal gets the win, the goal is to headline a card and end the year as the next title contender.
“Headline a 2025 card. It all depends on the performance, that is my goal and I will make that happen,” Zalal concluded.
