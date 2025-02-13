Youssef Zalal eager to “solve the puzzle” of Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 102: “Shake up the division”

Youssef Zalal is excited to prove he’s a true title contender at UFC Vegas 102.

Zalal was brought back into the UFC last year and went 3-0 to show he’s a true contender. He will now get a tough test as he will face Calvin Kattar in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 102 on Saturday night at the Apex.

“They threw the name first before it got confirmed and of course, I’m going to take it,” Zalal said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I jumped on it and I’m grateful the opportunity came my way. I’m excited to go out and solve the puzzle.”

Entering the fight, Zalal isn’t overlooking Kattar at all, even though he’s on a three-fight losing streak and is 1-4 in his last four. Although many have said Kattar is past his prime, Zalal still believes he’s a legit contender and a dangerous opponent.

“They don’t give him the credit he deserves, look at the names he fought. I’m preparing for the best Calvin, the Calvin that was No. 5. You can’t underestimate the talent and experience that guy brings,” Zalal said. “I’m just excited to go out and show off and trying to solve this puzzle will be very exciting for me.”