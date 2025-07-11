Calvin Kattar believes he’s “got something to prove” amid losing streak at UFC Nashville

By Cole Shelton - July 10, 2025

Calvin Kattar believes people are writing him off ahead of UFC Nashville.

Calvin Kattar

Kattar is set to return to the Octagon on the main card of UFC Nashville on Saturday against Steve Garcia in an intriguing featherweight fight. Entering the fight, Kattar is on a four-fight losing streak and he believes he has something to prove that he isn’t done as a contender.

“I feel like the higher up you climb, the harder it gets. Each checkpoint, you kind of re-evaluate where you’re at. For me, I think we’re at a crossroads where he’s on his way up and people might be counting me out because of my last performances,” Calvin Kattar said to UFC News. “But I think it’s going to make for a hell of a fight because I don’t see myself on my way out. I think I’ve got something to prove. I’ve got a chip on my shoulder, and that’s when I usually perform at my best.”

Calvin Kattar will be getting a step-down in competition as he is taking on Garcia who isn’t ranked at featherweight. Yet, Garcia is on a five-fight winning streak and is a dark horse in the division.

So, if Kattar is going to win, he believes he needs to start strong. He also knows he has to be more aggressive from the jump.

Calvin Kattar confident he will beat Steve Garcia

Kattar believes starting strong is the key to success, especially against someone as powerful as Garcia. He knows he can’t let Garcia get going, but he remains confident he will be able to pull off the upset at UFC Nashville.

“Aggressive, great fighter. He’s done what he’s had to do with his opponents, he’s doing his thing right now. He’s got a lot of momentum, and we’ve both got some streaks going into this fight. On Saturday, my plan is to go out and put an end to both of them,” Kattar said.

Calvin Kattar is 23-9 as a pro and coming off a decision loss to Youssef Zalal. His last win came in January 2022 when he beat Giga Chikadze by decision.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

